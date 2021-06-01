Regulation of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is looking more likely as they become more mainstream, according to the governor of Sweden’s central bank.

  • “When something gets big enough, things like consumer interests and money laundering come into play,” Stefan Ingves said Monday, according to a Bloomberg report. "So there's a good reason to believe that [regulation] will happen."
  • Regulation will develop at different speeds in different markets, he said.
  • Finance minister Asa Lindhagen has said that addressing money-laundering risk will require cross-border work, suggesting there will have to be some degree of international cooperation.
  • Sweden's government is in the process of tightening standards for cryptocurrency exchanges, Lindhagen said, but labelled this "a work in progress at the international level."
  • The Nordic country is also among the most advanced economies in the development of a central bank digital currency (CBDC). Apart from China, Sweden is the only major country whose plans for a CBDC have progressed from discussion and research to testing.

