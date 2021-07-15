Revolut, a U.K.-based digital bank, has been valued at $33 billion in a funding round led by SoftBank and Tiger Global Management.
- The round raised $800 million, the company said in a release.
- The figure is six times Revolut's $5.5 billion valuation of February 2020.
- Talks between the U.K. fintech and SoftBank's Vision Fund 2 were reported earlier this month, with indications Revolut could be valued as high as $40 billion and raise as much as $1 billion.
- Revolut intends to use the funds to boost its offering to U.S. customers and to expand into other international markets, such as India.
- The neobank has offered crypto trading since 2017, and in May enabled customers to transfer the assets bought to wallets held elsewhere.
Read more: Revolut Adds Dogecoin to Crypto Offering
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.