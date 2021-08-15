Walmart, the largest U.S. retailer by total sales, is looking to hire a digital currency and cryptocurrency product lead.
- According to the retailer's careers page, the new role seeks to provide leadership with ways to identify technology and customer trends.
- Investments needed to build on those existing trends will also be advised by the Bentonville, Ark.-based crypto product lead.
- Part of the role's remit includes driving the retail giant's digital currency strategy.
- Identifying crypto-related partnerships and investments will also be part of the role.
- Two years ago, Walmart applied for a patent on a price-stable crypto similar to Facebook’s nascent project, then called Libra.
- Walmart has also experimented with distributed ledger technology for nonfinancial uses such as tracking drugs and food along the supply chain.
- Earlier this year, Walmart created a fintech unit called Hazel. The move signaled the big-box retailer has not lost its appetite for a piece of the consumer finance pie since its unsuccessful attempt to get a U.S. bank charter in the early 2000s.
UPDATE (Aug. 16, 2021, 00:43 UTC): Adds background on Walmart’s related moves.
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.