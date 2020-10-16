Alleged “shadow banker” Reginald Fowler may be headed back to the plea bargain table in a second attempt to resolve criminal finance charges stemming from Bitfinex-linked firm Crypto Capital.

  • The ex-National Football League investor had balked at prosecutors' February demand for $371 million in forfeiture, blowing up early talks to settle unlicensed money transmission charges.
  • But Law360 reported Thursday that Fowler's counsel is "open to again exploring" a plea deal over the original charge and a new one: wire fraud.
  • Prosecutors allege Fowler ran illegal banking services through Crypto Capital. The payments processor once serviced crypto exchanges Bitfinex, QuadrigaCX and CEX.io. 

