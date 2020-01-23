Pornhub has added new performer payment options including the tether (USDT) stablecoin, two months after being apparently dropped by PayPal.

The adult video giant announced on Thursday that it now allows its models to be paid in USDT and is recommending the TRONlink wallet. TRON became a partner of the site in June 2018, when Pornhub started accepting its TRX token for content.

The stablecoin claims to be fully backed by U.S. dollar cash or equivalents (a peg that seems to have slipped in the past), meaning its value will not fluctuate as much as more volatile cryptocurrencies and making it a less risky form of payment.

Pornhub has also added support for adult industry-focused Cosmo Payment, which provides prepaid cards that can be sent funds. For performers in Australia and Puerto Rico, direct deposits have also been added.

PayPal's shock decision to block performers' payouts with little or no warning came in November. At the time, Pornhub said more than 100,000 performers who relied on PayPal “for their livelihoods” were affected.

The service removal left Pornhub offering payouts via direct deposits in some regions, bank checks and the verge cryptocurrency.