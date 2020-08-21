Polychain Capital’s cryptocurrency hedge fund added $19.5 million in investments in the past year, pushing the flagship fund’s lifetime raise past $307 million.
- Polychain Fund I LP, which invests in cryptocurrencies and Simple Agreements for Future Tokens (SAFTs), raised the latest funds from at least 28 unnamed investors, according to SEC filings published Thursday.
- The fresh raise by Polychain's oldest fund further bolsters the firm's status as one of the most popular spots for high-rolling crypto investors to park their millions. Over 300 investors have now bought in. Polychain did not return CoinDesk calls.
- In March, CoinDesk reported Fund I delivered 1,332% gains to the steely stomached original investors who stuck it out through four years of market dips and soars.
- Polychain Capital also disclosed Thursday that Dfinity Ecosystem Fund LP, an associated investment vehicle that bets on venture-backed companies, raised $12 million from two investors since August 2019.
