Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a Pro-Crypto Presidential Candidiate, to Appear at Consensus 2024
"As an environmental lawyer, scion of a Democratic political dynasty, and now maverick presidential candidate, Kennedy will explain his support for cryptocurrency and self-custody," according to a statement.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the independent U.S. presidential candidate who has promoted a pro-cryptocurrency stance during his campaign, will speak later this month at the Consensus 2024 crypto conference in Austin, Texas.
"As an environmental lawyer, scion of a Democratic political dynasty, and now maverick presidential candidate, Kennedy will explain his support for cryptocurrency and self-custody," according to a press release from CoinDesk, which puts on the annual event.
Kennedy is polling well behind the presumptive Republican and Democratic candidates in the presidential election, Donald Trump and incumbent Joe Biden, respectively. He is running as an independent after not making headway in the Democratic primary.
Crypto has increasingly become politicized in the U.S., with many Republicans pro-crypto and Democrats opposed or skeptical at best. Kennedy is a member of a famously Democratic family (that has endorsed Biden). His uncle, John F. Kennedy, served as U.S. president in the 1960s, and his father served as U.S. Attorney General during that administration before running for president.
On the issue of crypto, he's breaking away from those Democratic roots.
