Coinbase's Allies Join Crypto Firm's Case Against SEC

A few of the industry's many ongoing court cases have sided with the SEC that some cryptocurrencies should properly be treated as securities and overseen by the agency. The regulator can also point toward one startup crypto platform, Prometheum, that's moving forward as if the SEC is right about everything. If Prometheum's plan to launch a custody operation this month is successful – followed by its intent to begin trading – it could undermine the assertion in Paradigm's brief that all the crypto firms that have tried to do business under SEC registration have failed.