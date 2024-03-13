Craig Wright's Counsel Hits Back at COPA's Fraud Allegations in Closing Argument
Anthony Grabiner alleged that some of COPA's fraud claims had no exact proof.
- Craig Wright's legal team denied the Crypto Open Patent Alliance's arguments in its closing argument Wednesday.
- COPA took Wright to court last month to try and prove he is not Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin.
Craig Wright's team started its closing submissions on Wednesday by rebutting the Crypto Open Patent Alliance's fraud allegations against Wright in a trial that is set to find out whether or not Wright is Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin.
Anthony Grabiner, Wright's attorney, hit back at COPA's argument that private signing sessions Wright hosted to prove he was the Bitcoin founder had been subverted, saying that no proof had been presented.
He also argued that COPA's witness Patrick Madden's evidence was inadmissible due to his ties with COPA. Madden had testified that many of Wright's reliance documents had been altered "often with the apparent purpose of supporting his claims," a court document seen by CoinDesk showed.
Grabiner later added that in Wright's defense, he had not said that his reliance documents had never been edited.
COPA's counsel said in his closing statements on Tuesday that the evidence shared during the trial shows “beyond doubt” that Wright isn’t Satoshi. COPA's representatives also said they plan to ask U.K. prosecutors to consider if the computer scientist perjured himself during the trial.
The results of the case could have repercussions on other existing trials against crypto exchanges and developers.
Wright's counsel will continue giving their closing statement on Thursday.
