U.S. House Panel Votes to Disapprove of Controversial SEC Custody Guidance

The Congressional Review Act lets Congress effectively erase recently approved rules from federal regulators. If the lawmakers advance the rejection of the SEC's accounting policy through the committee, it would then head toward a potential floor vote in the House. An approval in the House would still have to be matched in the Senate before the policy would formally be scrapped, and that chamber hasn't yet shown any signs of movement on the securities agency's controversial bulletin. Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) introduced the Senate counterpart to the House resolution in her chamber.