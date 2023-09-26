Overcrowded, No Heat, Little Light: Inside SBF's Prison Digs

MDC Brooklyn is a large prison complex encompassing two buildings and housing more than 1,600 male and female prisoners, many of whom still await trial. As a mixed-security facility, the MDC houses inmates with a variety of criminal histories, including terrorism, organized crime and drug smuggling, a report from the Bureau of Prisons shows. Current inmates include Juan Orlando Hernandez, a former president of Honduras who has pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking charges, and Guo Wengui, a Chinese businessman who has pleaded not guilty to fraud charges.