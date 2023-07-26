Bitcoin
Policy

Nigeria Is Altering eNaira Model to Promote Use of the Digital Currency: Central Bank

For many citizens, the central bank digital currency isn't easy to use.

By Camomile Shumba
AccessTimeIconJul 26, 2023 at 9:27 a.m. UTC
Lagos, Nigeria (Nupo Deyon Daniel/Unsplash)

Nigeria is changing its eNaira model to encourage more use of the central bank digital currency (CBDC), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Acting Governor Folashodun Shonubi said Wednesday according to a post on the bank's Twitter account.

The west African country has been working to push for broader adoption of the currency, which was introduced in October 2021. Even though the number of eNaira wallets jumped more than 12-fold to 13 million between October 2022 and March this year, that's a small number for a country with a population of close to 224 million.

To boost the service offering and make it more user friendly, CBN upgraded its eNaira app to enable contactless payments, local news outlet The Sun reported earlier in July. The bank didn't provide details of planned changes to the eNaira model and hadn't responded to a request for more information by publication time.

For many, using the eNaira isn't straightforward. In March, the central bank said the value of eNaira transactions up to that point in the year was 22 billion naira ($48 million at the time). The country has a $220 billion informal economy that thrives on cash and has too few merchants and little infrastructure for extensive eNaira use.

Read more: Why Nigerians Aren't Turning to the eNaira Despite Crippling Cash Shortages

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Camomile Shumba
Camomile Shumba

Camomile Shumba is a CoinDesk regulatory reporter based in the UK. She previously worked as an intern for Business Insider and Bloomberg News. She does not currently hold value in any digital currencies or projects.

Follow @camomileshumba on Twitter

