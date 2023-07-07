BOND Token Slumps 10% as BarnBridge Faces SEC Investigation

Bitcoin
$30,127.15-2.02%
Ethereum
$1,861.45-2.49%
Binance Coin
$233.60-2.62%
XRP
$0.46707635-1.43%
Cardano
$0.28232200-1.35%
Dogecoin
$0.06537682-1.87%
Solana
$20.55+4.30%
Litecoin
$95.99-5.29%
Tron
$0.07819907+0.53%
Polkadot
$5.12-1.73%
Polygon
$0.66964959-2.06%
Bitcoin Cash
$276.32-4.10%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$30,174.78-2.73%
Avalanche
$12.63-1.17%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000724-3.57%
Uniswap
$5.46-0.05%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.07%
Chainlink
$6.15-2.59%
Monero
$164.76-2.39%
Cosmos
$9.31-0.78%
Ethereum Classic
$18.93-2.43%
Stellar
$0.09547000-4.20%
Filecoin
$4.40-2.11%
Internet Computer
$4.09-4.13%
Lido DAO
$1.91-7.06%
Hedera
$0.04657105-2.17%
Quant
$103.07-1.83%
Aptos
$7.13-3.61%
Crypto.com
$0.05618180-2.98%
Arbitrum
$1.10-1.68%
VeChain
$0.01860175-3.07%
NEAR Protocol
$1.36+0.86%
The Graph
$0.11743762-1.29%
Aave
$72.62-2.60%
Stacks
$0.64786362-3.89%
Maker
$996.10-0.27%
Elrond
$33.96-1.68%
Algorand
$0.11363287-4.31%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00-0.12%
Bitcoin SV
$42.46-3.91%
EOS
$0.71767000-2.01%
The Sandbox
$0.41635118-2.84%
Optimism
$1.20-2.20%
Fantom
$0.26972297-8.88%
eCash
$0.00003803+4.23%
Rocket Pool
$37.76-1.66%
Tezos
$0.78822100-1.76%
Immutable X
$0.70060278-3.05%
Theta
$0.72546997-1.55%
Render Token
$1.93-3.54%
ApeCoin
$1.90-8.08%
Decentraland
$0.37733226-3.26%
Axie Infinity
$5.93-0.92%
Synthetix
$2.09-1.43%
BitDAO
$0.45332224-2.49%
Curve DAO Token
$0.74653929-4.53%
NEO
$9.02-2.53%
Flow
$0.61129119-2.47%
Injective Protocol
$7.91-4.24%
Gala
$0.02360227-2.72%
Kava.io
$0.93082817-2.38%
Chiliz
$0.07612802-1.73%
IOTA
$0.18210359-1.69%
PAX Gold
$1,899.59-0.04%
Luna Classic
$0.00008031-3.56%
BitTorrent
$0.00000047-2.02%
Mina
$0.45334278-5.91%
Woo Network
$0.22264386-5.15%
Dash
$33.60-3.91%
Compound
$55.63-5.68%
Nexo
$0.63100802-2.13%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.84512506-2.06%
Zilliqa
$0.02037330-3.98%
Convex Finance
$3.97-3.87%
PancakeSwap
$1.46-3.60%
dYdX
$1.83-3.08%
THORChain
$1.00-3.66%
Qtum
$2.81-0.05%
Enjin
$0.29198619-4.89%
Gnosis
$112.62-2.98%
1inch Network
$0.30457525-4.48%
Loopring
$0.22702460-4.05%
Basic Attention Token
$0.18811300-5.27%
Mask Network
$3.33-2.14%
Zcash
$31.11-3.60%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.61-6.09%
Celo
$0.50014382-2.64%
Flare
$0.01328383-6.57%
NEM
$0.02760730-3.37%
FLOKI
$0.00002462-3.94%
Decred
$15.96-4.24%
Oasis Network
$0.04757116-4.36%
BLUR
$0.31905961-3.14%
Holo
$0.00133479-4.22%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.17-0.33%
Ravencoin
$0.01969230-2.52%
Illuvium
$41.76-3.32%
Fetch.ai
$0.21688022-4.80%
SXP
$0.39540011+1.41%
Yearn Finance
$6,785.76-4.24%
Stepn
$0.21525876-2.75%
Kusama
$24.31-2.89%
ICON
$0.21363906-3.41%
EthereumPoW
$1.90-3.36%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-3.70%
Helium
$1.35-0.46%
Balancer
$4.59-4.61%
Waves
$1.90-6.84%
JasmyCoin
$0.00392867-2.61%
Astar
$0.04252092-4.38%
Audius
$0.17919391-3.50%
Ankr
$0.02293383-4.35%
Golem
$0.18165051-2.53%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.57992695-3.43%
IoTeX
$0.01871458-5.19%
0x
$0.20841710-1.80%
Siacoin
$0.00322160-3.21%
Moonbeam
$0.24276522-4.67%
Aragon
$4.05-5.60%
SafePal
$0.43249455-3.18%
Wax
$0.04762625-2.16%
Band Protocol
$1.19-4.53%
Ocean Protocol
$0.34886476+3.77%
Harmony
$0.01202994-8.19%
Verge
$0.00876613+6.49%
Biconomy
$0.23354810-4.77%
Ribbon Finance
$0.18440054-2.23%
DigiByte
$0.00794964-3.71%
Joe
$0.37186469-4.53%
Skale
$0.02720186-5.60%
Livepeer
$4.42-4.84%
Gains Network
$4.13-1.93%
Sushiswap
$0.64798759-5.69%
Stargate Finance
$0.59058905-3.06%
Synapse
$0.61068292-7.28%
TerraUSD
$0.01180124-3.02%
Amp
$0.00203376-1.37%
Lisk
$0.78487574-3.01%
Horizen
$8.17-5.03%
UMA Protocol
$1.56-3.13%
Axelar
$0.34987498-5.94%
Cartesi
$0.14888377-3.65%
Polymath Network
$0.12195890-6.19%
Nano
$0.74932812+4.09%
Braintrust
$0.39731562-3.58%
Kyber Network
$0.53949018-3.60%
Nervos Network
$0.00286286-4.78%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01915131-3.79%
OriginTrail
$0.24024036-5.24%
iExec RLC
$1.23-3.63%
Celer Network
$0.01569867-6.60%
API3
$1.02-4.08%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000016-0.87%
OMG Network
$0.61443887-4.70%
PlayDapp
$0.15268158-2.62%
Syscoin
$0.11913560-1.95%
Numeraire
$13.28-1.01%
Liquity
$0.89627310-5.74%
Secret
$0.37333547+5.93%
Coin98
$0.14808532-5.93%
Radicle
$1.57-2.52%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Steem
$0.17519151-2.71%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.18-2.90%
SPACE ID
$0.26498177-5.55%
My Neighbor Alice
$1.01-3.70%
Dent
$0.00079080-2.88%
MetisDAO
$17.33-0.41%
Request
$0.09794063+26.69%
Merit Circle
$0.18450573-3.04%
Chromia
$0.12773168-3.91%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00162588-4.22%
WINkLink
$0.00007065-3.06%
Civic
$0.08185405-2.41%
Bifrost
$0.04719895+0.03%
Celsius
$0.14722172-2.79%
Hashflow
$0.35449726-6.73%
Powerledger
$0.14433110-2.79%
Marlin
$0.00761420-3.97%
Gitcoin
$1.01-8.10%
Keep Network
$0.11134673-1.09%
NKN
$0.09314896-7.37%
COTI
$0.04937005-5.37%
Ren
$0.05933683-4.74%
MOBOX
$0.28929399-3.82%
Bancor
$0.38727106-0.69%
Spell Token
$0.00046694-4.69%
Galxe
$1.16-4.46%
Sun Token
$0.00553868-0.76%
Storj
$0.35866589-6.56%
Adventure Gold
$0.64430250-7.45%
LCX
$0.06389918-1.63%
Aavegotchi
$0.92026835-3.81%
ARPA
$0.04785520-4.54%
SuperRare
$0.07393187-3.12%
XYO Network
$0.00360118-1.92%
Boba Network
$0.13232758-0.65%
CEEK VR
$0.05343260-3.77%
Raydium
$0.20312796+0.61%
Stormx
$0.00395732-2.76%
Serum
$0.11489653-2.11%
Badger DAO
$2.13-2.91%
Origin Protocol
$0.08275154-3.48%
WazirX
$0.09091761-3.04%
Index Chain
$0.05556657-4.35%
TrueFi
$0.03883284-5.26%
Voyager Token
$0.13709493-6.83%
Alien Worlds
$0.01103109-4.48%
Moonriver
$5.45-8.38%
Reef
$0.00168996-5.72%
RACA
$0.00011261-6.43%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.50419626-3.25%
GAS
$2.56-1.68%
Saitama
$0.00076543-6.33%
Polkastarter
$0.32315895-9.91%
Orchid
$0.05142954-4.96%
LooksRare
$0.05576845-2.00%
MXC
$0.01214291-3.50%
Onyxcoin
$0.00118917-4.80%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.14044724+1.60%
BarnBridge
$3.02-8.07%
Alchemix
$14.45-6.73%
Keep3rV1
$54.85-1.79%
DIA
$0.25114219+0.91%
Enzyme
$17.96-4.95%
Yield Guild Games
$0.13956201-5.13%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.24622472-4.72%
Quickswap
$54.00-8.50%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.55-0.33%
Augur
$2.92-4.06%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15119253-1.67%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-20.11%
Blue Zelle
$0.05602370-4.17%
CLV
$0.03581669-3.12%
district0x
$0.02618314-0.06%
Star Atlas
$0.00152591-3.96%
Stafi
$0.30986633+0.29%
Harvest Finance
$25.85+1.81%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00375505-2.48%
Rarible
$1.15-1.82%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01475663+2.69%
Tokemak
$0.65374940-5.20%
Quantstamp
$0.01266629+1.07%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03103622+0.12%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.42-6.47%
Pepe
$0.00000153-9.32%
Threshold
$0.02286066-2.76%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.10035862-5.63%
Tether
$1.00+0.07%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.08%
Dai
$1.00+0.09%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

BOND Token Slumps 10% as BarnBridge Faces SEC Investigation

“All work on BarnBridge-related products should stop,” an appointed legal counsel said in a Discord message viewed by CoinDesk.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconJul 7, 2023 at 11:34 a.m. UTC
Updated Jul 7, 2023 at 12:05 p.m. UTC
Chairman for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Gary Gensler. (SEC, modified by CoinDesk)

Gary Gensler (SEC, modified by CoinDesk)

Team members of the decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol BarnBridge are being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the latest regulatory tussle faced by a crypto company in the country.

BarnBridge offers interest rate swaps that allow for any variable yield offered by crypto platforms, such as Aave or Compound, to be swapped to a fixed rate. It had just over $1.2 million locked tokens as of Friday. At its peak the protocol held $500 million in users' assets.

“I am letting you know that the Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating Barnbridge DAO and individuals associated with the DAO,” wrote Douglas Park, duly elected legal counsel to Barnbridge DAO, in a Discord message on Friday morning.

BarnBridge’s BOND tokens slumped over 10% following the Discord message posted by Park.

“Because the SEC’s investigation is ongoing and non-public, I am limited in the information that I will share publicly,” Park added.

Park said that existing liquidity pools on BarnBridge should be closed and that all work on Barnbridge-related products should stop given the SEC actions. Individuals submitting work will not be compensated, he added.

Further specifics of the investigation have not been publicly released.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Shaurya Malwa
Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Follow @shauryamalwa on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
DeFiPolicy