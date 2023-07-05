Singapore Bank DBS Starts e-CNY Collection Platform

Bitcoin
$30,751.33-0.61%
Ethereum
$1,934.88-0.80%
Binance Coin
$242.35-1.01%
XRP
$0.48795087-0.08%
Cardano
$0.29424500-0.94%
Dogecoin
$0.06852889+0.63%
Solana
$19.22+0.68%
Litecoin
$104.37-2.41%
Tron
$0.07768830+0.26%
Polkadot
$5.30-2.71%
Polygon
$0.69918564-0.78%
Bitcoin Cash
$270.81-3.66%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$30,753.95-0.55%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000769+0.12%
Avalanche
$13.06-0.94%
Uniswap
$5.64+3.06%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.03%
Chainlink
$6.53+1.04%
Monero
$164.76-2.64%
Cosmos
$9.79-0.31%
Stellar
$0.10322100-2.23%
Ethereum Classic
$19.50-2.01%
Filecoin
$4.65+1.59%
Internet Computer
$4.40-0.88%
Lido DAO
$2.15-1.80%
Aptos
$7.83-3.14%
Hedera
$0.04893375-1.16%
Quant
$107.98-1.31%
Crypto.com
$0.05774908+1.59%
Arbitrum
$1.14-1.97%
VeChain
$0.01994820-0.39%
NEAR Protocol
$1.40-1.73%
Aave
$78.68+6.71%
The Graph
$0.12361014-3.42%
Stacks
$0.69526778-3.43%
Paxos Dollar
$1.01+0.10%
Algorand
$0.12432649-1.28%
Elrond
$36.07+1.21%
Fantom
$0.31599127-0.32%
Maker
$976.05-1.26%
EOS
$0.75540000+0.27%
The Sandbox
$0.44200020-1.00%
Bitcoin SV
$42.67-5.89%
Optimism
$1.27-4.74%
ApeCoin
$2.15-2.11%
Theta
$0.78422025+3.02%
Immutable X
$0.75111381-1.71%
Tezos
$0.83050100-0.79%
Render Token
$2.07-3.19%
Rocket Pool
$38.52-2.25%
Decentraland
$0.39799735-1.48%
Axie Infinity
$6.21-0.87%
BitDAO
$0.47985358-3.66%
Synthetix
$2.17-1.05%
Curve DAO Token
$0.79224096-0.38%
Injective Protocol
$8.57-1.99%
Flow
$0.63947881-4.32%
NEO
$9.26-3.17%
Gala
$0.02530871-0.24%
eCash
$0.00003109-8.70%
Kava.io
$0.97238280+1.56%
Chiliz
$0.08041721+1.36%
IOTA
$0.18998682+2.23%
Luna Classic
$0.00008612-0.82%
PAX Gold
$1,899.39-0.13%
Mina
$0.51397579+0.11%
BitTorrent
$0.00000049+1.30%
Compound
$62.67+0.36%
Woo Network
$0.24651634-3.05%
Dash
$36.34-2.58%
Zilliqa
$0.02401014+10.41%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.89213672+1.12%
Nexo
$0.63930136+1.51%
Enjin
$0.33193804+5.79%
dYdX
$1.95-1.12%
PancakeSwap
$1.55-1.67%
Convex Finance
$4.07+2.52%
THORChain
$1.06-2.99%
Basic Attention Token
$0.21183000+4.61%
1inch Network
$0.32767932-0.90%
Gnosis
$117.86+0.04%
Loopring
$0.24329863-0.34%
Mask Network
$3.56+0.26%
Qtum
$2.76-7.17%
Zcash
$33.76+3.16%
Decred
$18.51+11.66%
Flare
$0.01461500-1.46%
NEM
$0.03012002-0.64%
Celo
$0.53615098-9.78%
Oasis Network
$0.05243081+1.27%
FLOKI
$0.00002636-3.30%
Illuvium
$45.70-1.79%
BLUR
$0.34331235-4.39%
Holo
$0.00141242-0.42%
Fetch.ai
$0.23773964-0.65%
Ravencoin
$0.02080935-2.12%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.98-8.79%
Stepn
$0.23571621+0.65%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.18-1.61%
Yearn Finance
$7,131.42+3.94%
Kusama
$25.60-0.25%
ICON
$0.23267833+5.04%
EthereumPoW
$2.01-2.29%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-0.84%
SXP
$0.37830969+0.64%
Ankr
$0.02535910+8.03%
JasmyCoin
$0.00425506-0.00%
0x
$0.24223362+13.12%
Balancer
$4.88-0.16%
Astar
$0.04580548+0.59%
Audius
$0.19087883+0.72%
Siacoin
$0.00386333+16.27%
IoTeX
$0.02090174+3.77%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.64076349-0.67%
Helium
$1.36-2.88%
Golem
$0.19554446+3.63%
Waves
$1.93-0.16%
SafePal
$0.47809703-1.74%
Moonbeam
$0.26210094-1.20%
Wax
$0.05205755+6.66%
Band Protocol
$1.34+4.01%
Aragon
$4.23+2.91%
Harmony
$0.01359977-0.19%
Biconomy
$0.25975638+2.37%
Ocean Protocol
$0.34143096+1.95%
Verge
$0.00860442+35.77%
Ribbon Finance
$0.18941346+0.94%
Sushiswap
$0.71894665+3.28%
Joe
$0.40329100-1.96%
Skale
$0.02924169+0.40%
Livepeer
$4.77+0.90%
DigiByte
$0.00809122-7.99%
Synapse
$0.69416474-1.95%
Gains Network
$4.31-2.31%
Horizen
$9.08-3.41%
Stargate Finance
$0.61247480-1.71%
TerraUSD
$0.01274629+1.27%
Cartesi
$0.16467519+3.53%
Axelar
$0.38655231+1.67%
Lisk
$0.83992492+3.68%
Polymath Network
$0.13360000+4.13%
UMA Protocol
$1.66+0.89%
Amp
$0.00213068+0.82%
Braintrust
$0.43272982+2.24%
Kyber Network
$0.57931679+1.93%
Nervos Network
$0.00314094-0.04%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02037100-0.66%
iExec RLC
$1.39+2.45%
Celer Network
$0.01756621-0.21%
Nano
$0.73189956-0.27%
OriginTrail
$0.25138476+0.68%
OMG Network
$0.68432774+0.71%
API3
$1.10+1.83%
Liquity
$1.00+1.94%
PlayDapp
$0.16381533+2.49%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000017-3.79%
Coin98
$0.16866788-2.55%
Numeraire
$14.13+4.43%
Syscoin
$0.12343084-2.12%
SPACE ID
$0.29445304-2.19%
Radicle
$1.66+1.93%
Steem
$0.18749100+4.13%
My Neighbor Alice
$1.10+0.05%
Dent
$0.00084095+0.43%
Merit Circle
$0.19952194-1.82%
Storj
$0.54250181+54.32%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
MetisDAO
$17.72-5.67%
Chromia
$0.13402107+0.34%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.19-1.27%
Secret
$0.35922116-7.15%
Celsius
$0.17475057-4.87%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00173448-0.45%
Gitcoin
$1.19+1.27%
Civic
$0.08868201+5.15%
WINkLink
$0.00007219-0.73%
NKN
$0.10628296+4.36%
Hashflow
$0.38952881+0.44%
Marlin
$0.00829136-0.09%
COTI
$0.05491395+1.60%
Powerledger
$0.15284647+3.82%
Ren
$0.06544907+0.44%
Keep Network
$0.11853977+4.11%
MOBOX
$0.31809764+3.90%
Request
$0.08028952+1.80%
Bifrost
$0.04836007+0.19%
Bancor
$0.40615643-0.06%
Spell Token
$0.00051364-0.37%
Galxe
$1.27-0.92%
Sun Token
$0.00573712+0.11%
LCX
$0.06923087+8.01%
ARPA
$0.05347351-2.73%
Adventure Gold
$0.67523308+10.97%
Aavegotchi
$0.98250659+4.61%
Stormx
$0.00443449+8.75%
SuperRare
$0.07843948+0.67%
CEEK VR
$0.05727259-0.57%
XYO Network
$0.00374085-3.24%
Boba Network
$0.13603498+0.41%
TrueFi
$0.04334937+0.77%
Index Chain
$0.06223932+1.80%
WazirX
$0.09780960-0.80%
Badger DAO
$2.26+0.41%
Serum
$0.11734156+1.14%
Alien Worlds
$0.01210765+0.85%
Raydium
$0.20128839-0.92%
Origin Protocol
$0.08622032+2.58%
Voyager Token
$0.14537911-5.14%
Reef
$0.00185836-1.98%
Moonriver
$5.88-0.42%
RACA
$0.00012416-3.53%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.54668029-0.28%
Saitama
$0.00084799-3.81%
GAS
$2.64-1.77%
Orchid
$0.05622285-8.54%
Polkastarter
$0.33229910+0.15%
LooksRare
$0.06034086-0.67%
Quickswap
$70.20+20.17%
BarnBridge
$3.34-0.78%
MXC
$0.01271124-0.24%
Alchemix
$16.56+12.22%
Yield Guild Games
$0.15697009+0.66%
Onyxcoin
$0.00117324-0.76%
Keep3rV1
$58.16-0.42%
DIA
$0.25945724+1.03%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.26227831+1.56%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.13295712+1.09%
Kishu Inu
$0.000000007.14%
Enzyme
$18.15+2.23%
Augur
$3.30+0.89%
Blue Zelle
$0.06160635+5.82%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.52-0.41%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15627527-0.11%
CLV
$0.03794856-5.30%
Star Atlas
$0.00160080-3.07%
district0x
$0.02640000+4.81%
Stafi
$0.32541717+1.78%
Harvest Finance
$27.11+3.78%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00387403+2.44%
Rarible
$1.18-2.75%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01457551+4.91%
Tokemak
$0.70780203+0.88%
Quantstamp
$0.01258305-2.44%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03038235-4.64%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.52+3.29%
Pepe
$0.00000171-1.71%
Threshold
$0.02380291+2.90%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.11361587+3.21%
Tether
$1.00-0.03%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.03%
Dai
$0.99970417-0.01%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

Singapore Bank DBS Starts e-CNY Collection Platform

The newly launched merchant collection solution allows businesses automated settlement of e-CNY into their CNY bank deposit accounts.

By Lavender Au
AccessTimeIconJul 5, 2023 at 7:36 a.m. UTC
Beijing (Zhang Kayiv/Unsplash)

Beijing (Zhang Kayiv/Unsplash)

Clients of Singapore bank DBS can now collect payments from customers in e-CNY, China's central bank digital currency (CBDC), according to an announcement on Wednesday.

The newly launched merchant collection platform allows businesses automated settlement of e-CNY into their bank deposit accounts. At least one client has already used this platform for a transaction, DBS added.

DBS is participating in Project Guardian, launched by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, a project for testing asset tokenization and decentralized finance (DeFi) for traditional banks. The bank is also participating in experiments to build the infrastructure needed to issue a programmable digital Singapore dollar.

e-CNY represents 0.13% of cash and reserves held by China's central bank, according to official data.

Read more: China's Digital Yuan Used to Buy Securities for the First Time: Report

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Lavender Au
Lavender Au

Lavender Au is a CoinDesk reporter with a focus on regulation in Asia. She holds BTC, ETH, NEAR, KSM and SAITO.

Follow @lavender_au on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.