International Securities Regulator IOSCO Proposes Policy Recommendations for Crypto, Invites Feedback

“As the G-7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank communiqué of 13 May has once again reminded us, the time has come to put an end to the regulatory uncertainty that characterizes crypto activities. Today’s consultation paper received unanimous support from the IOSCO Board and is the outcome of an intense period of regulatory risk analysis, information sharing and capacity building," said Jean-Paul Servais, chairperson of IOSCO in a statement to the press.