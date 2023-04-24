Bitcoin
U.S. Sanctions 3 North Koreans for Supporting Hacking Group Known for Crypto Thefts

The three were engaged in crypto activities themselves, and the U.S. Treasury Department says they were tied to the networks of DPRK entities laundering stolen crypto or moving illicit funds for that country.

By Nikhilesh De, Jesse Hamilton
AccessTimeIconApr 24, 2023 at 2:33 p.m. UTC
Updated Apr 24, 2023 at 3:06 p.m. UTC
U.S. Treasury Department in Washington, D.C.

U.S. Treasury Department in Washington, D.C. (Jesse Hamilton/CoinDesk)

Nikhilesh De is CoinDesk's managing editor for global policy and regulation. He owns marginal amounts of bitcoin and ether.

Jesse Hamilton is CoinDesk's deputy managing editor for global policy and regulation. He doesn't hold any crypto.

The U.S. Treasury Department's sanctions watchdog banned three North Korean individuals for supporting the Lazarus Group, a North Korean hacking team known for crypto thefts that U.S. authorities say have been used to support the nation's weapons program.

Two of the sanctioned individuals, Cheng Hung Man and Wu Huihui, were over-the-counter (OTC) traders who facilitated crypto transactions for Lazarus, the agency said, while a third person, Sim Hyon Sop, provided other financial support.

“The DPRK continues to exploit virtual currency and extensive illicit facilitation networks to access the international financial system and generate revenue for the regime,” said Brian Nelson, the department's undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, in a statement, referring to the official name of North Korea.

The Lazarus Group has been accused of mounting a multibillion-dollar campaign against the crypto world, the proceeds of which are said to fund North Korea's weapons program. The Treasury says the hacker group is controlled by North Korea's intelligence organization, the Reconnaissance General Bureau, and it was behind the largest-ever crypto heist when it stole $625 million in digital assets from the Ronin network tied to the Axie Infinity game.

UPDATE (April 24, 2023, 14:40 UTC): Adds names and allegations.

UPDATE (April 24, 2023, 15:00 UTC): Adds comments from a Treasury Department official.

Edited by Nikhilesh De.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown

CoinDesk - Unknown

CoinDesk - Unknown

CoinDesk - Unknown

