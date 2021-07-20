Venture capital firm Pillar VC raised $192 million for two funds focused on crypto as well as fintech, artificial intelligence/machine learning and enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).
- The Boston-based firm raised $169 million for its Pillar III fund and $23 million for Pillar Select, according to an announcement Tuesday.
- Investments will be focused on northeast U.S., it said.
- The funds will make pre-seed investments of $50,000-$500,000 and seed-round investments of $2 million-$6 million in startups focused technologies including crypto, fintech, and AI/ML.
- USDC-backer Circle is among Pillar's beneficiaries from previous funds. The firm joined a mammoth $440 million fundraising round in May alongside Fidelity and CoinDesk parent Digital Currency Group.
- Circle intends to go public later this year via a SPAC deal worth $4.5 billion.
UPDATE (July 20, 16:28 UTC): Corrects dollar amount of how much was raised for Pillar III and Pillar Select funds.
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.