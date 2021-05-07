Street artist Banksy’s iconic work is once again up for auction with payment accepted in cryptocurrency, this time at the Phillips auction house in Hong Kong.
- Phillips is selling “Laugh Now Panel A,” with an estimated value of between $2.82 million and $4.1 million, according to an announcement Friday.
- The artwork is being taken on tour to Shenzhen, Taipei, Taichung and Hong Kong ahead of the June 7-8 auction.
- The winning buyer will have the option of paying the hammer price in cryptocurrency into the 225-year-old auction house’s Coinbase wallet.
- This is the first time an auction house in Asia will accept either bitcoin or ether as payment for a physical work of art, the company said.
- Sotheby’s plans to accept crypto for its May 12 auction of Banksy’s “Love is in the Air,” also in partnership with Coinbase.
