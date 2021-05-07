Street artist Banksy’s iconic work is once again up for auction with payment accepted in cryptocurrency, this time at the Phillips auction house in Hong Kong.

  • Phillips is selling “Laugh Now Panel A,” with an estimated value of between $2.82 million and $4.1 million, according to an announcement Friday.
  • The artwork is being taken on tour to Shenzhen, Taipei, Taichung and Hong Kong ahead of the June 7-8 auction.
  • The winning buyer will have the option of paying the hammer price in cryptocurrency into the 225-year-old auction house’s Coinbase wallet.
  • This is the first time an auction house in Asia will accept either bitcoin or ether as payment for a physical work of art, the company said.
  • Sotheby’s plans to accept crypto for its May 12 auction of Banksy’s “Love is in the Air,” also in partnership with Coinbase.
Banksy's "Laugh Now Panel A, 2002" spray paint and emulsion on dry wall, 178.5 x 74 cm.
(Phillips)
Source: Phillips

