Fatemeh Fannizadeh on Crypto Law, Switzerland and How KYC Is Failing

What I usually say is that KYC, which is just gathering information and tracking where money comes from and what it may be used for, is not preventing bad actors. Within the financial sector there are many sophisticated setups that can obfuscate where the money comes from or make it seem like somebody else is in possession of the money so that nothing flags in the KYC. Unfortunately, there are many wealthy and sophisticated bad actors that can do whatever they need to do to launder their money and use it in nefarious ways.