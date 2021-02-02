Cryptocurrency exchange OKEx says it will integrate the Lightning Network, a layer 2 bitcoin payments technology, in the second quarter of this year.
- The addition of Lightning would decrease both bitcoin transaction fees and times – in turn improving the exchange user experience, Seychelles-based OKEx said.
- Exchange users will be able to select Lightning Network as an option when depositing and withdrawing bitcoin, allow them to send and receive crypto in near-real time.
- Amid high activity in bitcoin's bull market, the average bitcoin on-chain fee is around $15 at press time, while transaction confirmations have recently been ranging from 30 minutes to hours.
- OKEx said such statistics are discouraging users from interacting with the bitcoin network.
- The integration means OKEx is able to offer "more competitive products" and, at the same time, "openly demonstrate our support for the bitcoin network by increasing the number of participant nodes in the Lightning Network," said CEO Jay Hao.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.