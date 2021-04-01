NFT Investments, an investment company focusing specifically on non-fungible tokens (NFTs) said it plans to list on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market (AQSE) in London later this month.
- According to the announcement Thursday, NFT Investments expects its market capitalization to be around £25 million (US$34.4 million).
- NFT Investments plans to raise around £10 million ($13.8 million) through the sale of 200 million shares at 5 pence apiece.
- The company claims it will be the first investment company focused solely on the NFT market to launch on a stock market in a major jurisdiction.
- The proceeds from the flotation will be spent on identifying new investments, both in NFTs directly and in companies or funds that provide exposure to them.
- NFT Investments’ board includes co-founders of Argo Blockchain Jonathan Bixby and Mike Edwards as executive chair and non-executive director respectively.
