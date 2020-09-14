MicroStrategy is refusing to rule out future bitcoin gambles.
- The business intelligence company told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday it "may increase" its bitcoin (BTC) holdings beyond the $250 million haul purchased in August.
- That blockbuster buy transformed much of MicroStrategy's cash reserves into bitcoin, placing the Nasdaq-traded firm among Wall Street's most notable bitcoin bulls.
- Future allocations would continue down the treasury allocation path. On Sept. 11, the board formally recognized bitcoin as MicroStrategy's "primary treasury reserve asset on an ongoing basis."
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.