MicroStrategy is refusing to rule out future bitcoin gambles.

  • The business intelligence company told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday it "may increase" its bitcoin (BTC) holdings beyond the $250 million haul purchased in August.
  • That blockbuster buy transformed much of MicroStrategy's cash reserves into bitcoin, placing the Nasdaq-traded firm among Wall Street's most notable bitcoin bulls.
  • Future allocations would continue down the treasury allocation path. On Sept. 11, the board formally recognized bitcoin as MicroStrategy's "primary treasury reserve asset on an ongoing basis."

Read more: MicroStrategy Buys $250M in Bitcoin, Calling the Crypto ‘Superior to Cash’

Read more about...

Wall StreetCoinFlashMicroStrategy
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.