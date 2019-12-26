Marty Bent is the author of one of the most popular daily Bitcoin newsletters and co-host of Tales From The Crypt.
In this end of year interview with The Breakdown, he talks about the macro context - from trade wars to pressure on the fed to continue and expand the QE experiment to global instability - and how it is painting in stark colors the need for tools like bitcoin.
