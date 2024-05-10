Bitcoin's Modest Rally Cut Short, Price Tumbles Back Below $61K

As good of an excuse as any for catalysts were disappointing U.S. economic data and hawkish remarks from Dallas Fed President Lori Logan. The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Survey for May tumbled to 67.4 from 77.2 previously. That missed economist forecasts for 76.0 by a mile. Perhaps more disturbingly, one-year inflation expectations rose to 3.5% from 3.2% previously and against forecasts for 3.2%. It was only one week ago when Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell scoffed at stagflation concerns, saying he was seeing neither the "stag" nor the "flation."