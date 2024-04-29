Binance's CZ Will Spend Less Than a Year in Prison, Polymarket Traders Bet

Keep in mind that at a state level, betting on elections is widely illegal. Nevada spells it out clearly in Nevada Revised Statues § 293.830, which says "Any person who makes, offers or accepts any bet or wager upon the result of any election, or upon the success or failure of any person or candidate, or upon the number of votes to be cast, either in the aggregate or for any particular candidate, or upon the vote to be cast by any person, is guilty of a gross misdemeanor."