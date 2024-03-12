DOGE, SHIB Rally Eases as Bitcoin Bullishness Remains 'Elevated'
Bitcoin ETF inflows could lead to a “sell-side” crisis in the coming months, one market observer said.
- Ether, Solana’s SOL, and other major tokens remaind little changed.
- XRP led the gains, rising 10% in the past 24 hours.
Data shows that other major tokens ether (ETH), Solana’s SOL, BNB Chain’s BNB, and Cardano’s ADA were little changed in the past 24 hours. XRP led the pack among crypto majors with a 10% in the past 24 hours. The gains came amid a technical development announcement that would help developers provide better applications and services to users.
The CoinDesk 20 index (CD20), a liquid index of the twenty biggest tokens minus stablecoins, rose 0.73%.
Spot bitcoin ETFs crossed the $10 billion inflow mark for the first time since going live in January, BitMEX Research noted in a Tuesday post. Some market observers say this could lead to a “sell-side” crisis in the medium term should such flows continue.
“Bears can’t win this game until spot bitcoin ETF inflow stops,” said CryptoQuant founder Ki Young Ju in an X post. “Last week, spot ETFs saw netflows of +30K BTC. Known entities like exchanges and miners hold around 3M BTC, including 1.5M BTC by U.S. entities.”
“At this rate, we’ll see a sell-side liquidity crisis within 6 months,” Ki added.
Meanwhile, Singapore-based trading firm QCP Capital said in a Telegram broadcast on Tuesday that the bitcoin options market flashed a bullish sign for traders but expressed caution ahead.
“The volatility market continues to express bullishness in BTC as volatility remains very elevated for the calls, particularly in the backend of the curve,” QCP said. “We are wary of another washout with funding rates reaching elevated levels again, although we still expect dips to be bought up very quickly,” the firm added.
Volatility is a dynamic figure that changes based on activity in the options marketplace. Funding rates are paid by leveraged traders to those on the opposite side of that trade, and the bias toward long or shorts can indicate a bullish or bearish view of the market.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk offers all employees above a certain salary threshold, including journalists, stock options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.