Celestia’s TIA Token Pops 22% as Staking, ‘Modular’ Narrative Gains Favor

Staking involves locking coins in a cryptocurrency network in return for rewards. Doing so with TIA on native platforms yields between 15% to 17% annually, minus fees, to users. The unusually high yield compared to the so-called U.S. risk-free rate of 4% offered by the U.S. 10-year Treasury note seems to be drawing demand for the cryptocurrency. As of Friday, the market capitalization of TIA is just under $2 billion – meaning as valuations likely grow further in a bull market, participants could make money from both the inflated value of rewards and the initial staked capital.