Large Bitcoin Holders Accumulate $1.5B Worth of BTC as Price Wavers

Bitcoin
$25,811.01-0.39%
Ethereum
$1,629.64-0.73%
Binance Coin
$213.63-0.85%
XRP
$0.49869751-1.85%
Dogecoin
$0.06391540+0.67%
Cardano
$0.25556504+0.78%
Solana
$19.32-1.80%
Tron
$0.07633744+1.86%
Toncoin
$1.95+12.02%
Polkadot
$4.24-0.49%
Polygon
$0.54462206-0.56%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000789-0.66%
Litecoin
$63.16-0.83%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$25,791.44-0.61%
Bitcoin Cash
$199.93-2.85%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.91+0.52%
Avalanche
$9.94-0.28%
TrueUSD
$0.99797647-0.14%
Uniswap
$4.28-1.65%
Chainlink
$5.92+2.04%
Stellar
$0.11450069+0.09%
Binance USD
$1.01-0.07%
OKB
$42.80-0.21%
Monero
$140.69-1.43%
Ethereum Classic
$15.46+0.29%
Cosmos
$6.69-2.53%
Hedera
$0.05038285-2.90%
Quant
$99.40+0.09%
Internet Computer
$3.25-2.53%
Filecoin
$3.19-0.07%
Lido DAO
$1.56-2.83%
Cronos
$0.05005764-0.55%
Aptos
$5.56+0.40%
Arbitrum
$0.89413706-2.19%
VeChain
$0.01562527-0.86%
NEAR Protocol
$1.14-1.41%
Optimism
$1.32-4.25%
Maker
$1,147.05+0.81%
XDC Network
$0.05958028+2.20%
The Graph
$0.08648342-2.14%
Aave
$54.49-1.29%
Algorand
$0.09266518-0.31%
USDD
$0.99555723+0.25%
Kaspa
$0.03423517+2.92%
Stacks
$0.47357334-3.29%
MultiverseX
$25.12-3.21%
EOS
$0.57925736-1.20%
Tezos
$0.68290503-0.61%
The Sandbox
$0.30735456-0.89%
Synthetix
$1.96+1.09%
Immutable X
$0.55844835-0.37%
Theta
$0.60524281-1.87%
Bitcoin SV
$31.29+0.26%
Axie Infinity
$4.56-2.35%
Injective Protocol
$6.90-0.94%
Fantom
$0.20467131+0.72%
Decentraland
$0.29425401+0.28%
Radix
$0.05257892-0.56%
GateToken
$3.91+1.02%
ApeCoin
$1.40-1.50%
Render Token
$1.34-1.85%
NEO
$6.99-0.62%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99507477-0.67%
Gala
$0.01887324+0.26%
Kava.io
$0.66044382+0.66%
PAX Gold
$1,927.94+0.01%
THORChain
$1.57+5.45%
IOTA
$0.16833030+6.60%
eCash
$0.00002334-1.77%
Flow
$0.43470733-0.87%
Rocket Pool
$22.64-0.80%
Klaytn
$0.13419452-0.32%
Chiliz
$0.06052123+0.58%
Frax Share
$5.65+0.86%
Casper
$0.03510720-0.13%
Sui
$0.49284987-1.89%
BitTorrent
$0.00000041+0.51%
Curve DAO Token
$0.44285282-1.56%
Huobi Token
$2.35-0.47%
dYdX
$2.15-3.36%
KuCoin Token
$3.85-6.31%
Mina
$0.37338149-0.82%
Luna Classic
$0.00006102-0.88%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.81309812-2.73%
Nexo
$0.58491234+0.89%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01+0.47%
Flare
$0.01365625+4.72%
GMX
$33.99-2.95%
Astar
$0.05690554+2.64%
Woo Network
$0.16773821+1.64%
Dash
$25.49-1.59%
Compound
$40.29-2.13%
Gnosis
$105.11+3.71%
Zilliqa
$0.01598016-0.85%
Arweave
$4.12+0.15%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.17+0.82%
PancakeSwap
$1.24-1.19%
SEI
$0.14683535+10.86%
SafePal
$0.52673574+3.39%
Conflux
$0.12314688-1.09%
Basic Attention Token
$0.16607000-2.01%
Illuvium
$42.46-1.38%
1inch Network
$0.23842694-2.47%
Fetch.ai
$0.23039948+1.43%
Enjin
$0.23120619-1.49%
Loopring
$0.17769966-0.64%
Qtum
$2.10-2.33%
Helium
$1.52-3.64%
Osmosis
$0.35616003-2.03%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.46-2.41%
NEM
$0.02424072+0.09%
Convex Finance
$2.72-1.38%
SingularityNET
$0.17630401-1.72%
Celo
$0.41950931-6.53%
Mask Network
$2.56-1.81%
Livepeer
$7.17-0.07%
Decred
$13.01-1.86%
Zcash
$24.28-1.18%
Oasis Network
$0.03924222-1.12%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.48-4.57%
Holo
$0.00104857-0.03%
Ankr
$0.01842072-0.88%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+2.07%
Beldex
$0.03236808-4.85%
Yearn Finance
$5,451.96-0.46%
Wemix
$0.56453561-0.53%
BLUR
$0.19969165-1.42%
Ravencoin
$0.01482479-0.85%
Stepn
$0.15670232-1.11%
Aragon
$4.28+1.16%
Kusama
$19.02+1.46%
FLOKI
$0.00001711-1.39%
JasmyCoin
$0.00348622-3.17%
Audius
$0.14689762-1.49%
Golem
$0.16088468-1.84%
ICON
$0.16032258-2.27%
Ribbon Finance
$0.19810504-1.33%
EthereumPoW
$1.40+4.09%
Waves
$1.48-1.74%
Balancer
$3.40-0.98%
Worldcoin
$1.13-0.89%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.39564294-1.04%
SXP
$0.24832097-1.66%
Siacoin
$0.00272084-0.87%
Band Protocol
$1.05-3.09%
Merit Circle
$0.29842681-4.07%
Ocean Protocol
$0.31409390-2.00%
Biconomy
$0.20544580+0.79%
Axelar
$0.35041184+2.44%
Moonbeam
$0.18495335-2.69%
Wax
$0.03847596-1.38%
IoTeX
$0.01355089-1.39%
API3
$1.27+10.58%
TerraUSD
$0.01183174-1.08%
Harmony
$0.00931229-4.57%
OriginTrail
$0.29717913+30.07%
Polymath Network
$0.12380000-4.33%
Kadena
$0.45173354-1.37%
Sushiswap
$0.57487759-2.64%
DigiByte
$0.00669823+0.58%
Amp
$0.00190920-4.13%
Stargate Finance
$0.52427313+0.18%
Horizen
$7.48-0.38%
Joe
$0.29528782-9.09%
Lisk
$0.69204776-0.63%
Skale
$0.02121261-1.35%
UMA Protocol
$1.35+2.59%
Gains Network
$3.22-4.62%
Core
$0.61094069-7.20%
Kyber Network
$0.50752386+0.34%
Nervos Network
$0.00261386-0.32%
Nano
$0.64293041+1.37%
Cartesi
$0.11666484-1.21%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.36-0.19%
PlayDapp
$0.14246084-1.69%
Coin98
$0.13619148+3.93%
Synapse
$0.40854856-4.73%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000014-1.76%
Bitgert
$0.00000019-3.83%
Bifrost
$0.05335649+22.09%
Liquity
$0.78743050-1.62%
iExec RLC
$0.98676386-0.93%
Numeraire
$11.01+0.83%
Steem
$0.15429556+0.87%
Radiant Capital
$0.22557628-1.33%
Radworks
$1.35+4.04%
OMG Network
$0.47137372+0.17%
Sweat Economy
$0.00844749+7.59%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01303647-3.29%
Syscoin
$0.08919603-1.56%
Marlin
$0.00787475-0.07%
Celer Network
$0.01124760-0.69%
Bancor
$0.41695980-0.25%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$8.41+8.85%
Dent
$0.00061782-2.27%
Verge
$0.00355946+1.65%
WINkLink
$0.00006113-0.75%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00139359-0.90%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.72502654-5.23%
Powerledger
$0.13099548-1.13%
Hashflow
$0.31806087+0.50%
Civic
$0.06866959-0.08%
Gitcoin
$0.89925563+2.06%
NKN
$0.08334041-1.26%
Secret
$0.25552393-2.44%
Celsius
$0.12631328-0.10%
Galxe
$1.13-2.10%
SPACE ID
$0.18124744-3.19%
Stormx
$0.00469983-1.36%
Bluzelle
$0.12419760+11.14%
MOBOX
$0.24376794-1.35%
Sun Token
$0.00525082+0.83%
Chromia
$0.08662495-1.88%
MetisDAO
$11.46-1.17%
Request
$0.06288333-1.56%
Ren
$0.04651774+0.82%
Spell Token
$0.00038472-0.52%
COTI
$0.03769568+0.53%
Yield Guild Games
$0.24487185+1.89%
Keep Network
$0.08192267-3.08%
WazirX
$0.09681908-2.29%
XYO Network
$0.00314902+2.13%
Verasity
$0.00413002+0.95%
Aavegotchi
$0.81559133-1.06%
Boba Network
$0.12055705-0.21%
Badger DAO
$1.98-0.73%
Raydium
$0.16851760-0.97%
ARPA
$0.03882653-2.29%
Maple
$4.73+0.06%
Origin Protocol
$0.07379157-1.23%
Adventure Gold
$0.47852794-0.47%
SuperRare
$0.05890890+0.98%
MOON
$0.34014155-1.71%
Index Chain
$0.04623784+2.46%
Rally
$0.00698175+1.54%
Alien Worlds
$0.00947302-3.04%
Orchid
$0.05805975-0.02%
CEEK VR
$0.04057243-2.52%
LCX
$0.04336858+1.35%
Voyager Token
$0.11146824-2.24%
TrueFi
$0.03044524+3.00%
Storj
$0.22420196-0.04%
Moonriver
$4.11+0.38%
RACA
$0.00009515-1.89%
LooksRare
$0.05619833-8.44%
GAS
$2.18-0.93%
Reef
$0.00133011-2.69%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.41500391-2.05%
Saitama
$0.00063985-0.89%
Ethernity
$1.41-1.14%
Travala.com
$0.47719356-3.57%
Polkastarter
$0.24779113-1.39%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.10937860-1.11%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.53+0.81%
DIA
$0.21535170-2.24%
CLV
$0.03210264+2.77%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.18840901-0.72%
Enzyme
$14.87-1.18%
Keep3rV1
$43.54-1.18%
Alchemix
$10.99+3.18%
Virtua
$0.01961331-0.69%
Star Atlas
$0.00151698+6.34%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13299604-1.14%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-1.60%
Onyxcoin
$0.00075854-1.49%
BarnBridge
$2.10-4.16%
district0x
$0.02370000-0.42%
MXC
$0.00715559+0.36%
0x
$0.16358112-0.53%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.93-1.93%
Velas
$0.00575093+8.16%
Harvest Finance
$20.84-2.19%
Decentral Games
$0.01855409-5.29%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00336670+11.28%
StaFi
$0.23651627-0.60%
Serum
$0.03417696-5.81%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000063-4.07%
Rarible
$0.94545435+0.03%
Tamadoge
$0.01041632+2.35%
Bonk
$0.00000024-1.76%
Augur
$1.12-5.39%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01000505+0.60%
Tokemak
$0.46897420-1.89%
Quantstamp
$0.01064405+5.37%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01312169-2.46%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04133394-1.32%
FTX Token
$1.01-0.16%
Braintrust
$0.30073082+0.71%
Pepe
$0.00000078-3.52%
BitDAO
$0.44214702-1.83%
Threshold
$0.01716717-1.27%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08212292-0.89%
Human
$0.04039567-4.38%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-1.91%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.08-1.38%
Hamster
$0.00000000-3.32%
PayPal USD
$0.99924144-0.82%
Tether
$0.99939176-0.07%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.06%
Dai
$1.00+0.08%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Large Bitcoin Holders Accumulate $1.5B Worth of BTC as Price Wavers

The accumulation suggests optimism among large investors, IntoTheBlock’s head of research noted.

By Krisztian Sandor
AccessTimeIconSep 1, 2023 at 8:31 p.m. UTC
Updated Sep 1, 2023 at 8:48 p.m. UTC
(Todd Cravens/Unsplash)

(Todd Cravens/Unsplash)

Large bitcoin (BTC) investors – “whales” in crypto terms – seemed undeterred by the recent weakness in price and substantially increased their holdings.

Data by crypto analytics firm IntoTheBlock shows that addresses holding at least 0.1% of the bitcoin supply – worth more than $500 million – increased their stash by a total of $1.5 billion in the last two weeks of August.

The increase occurred while inflows into centralized exchanges were near zero, suggesting that “there is organic buying demand rather than just funds moving to exchange addresses,” Lucas Outumuro, head of research at IntoTheBlock, wrote in a report.

(IntoTheBlock)
(IntoTheBlock)

Whales are entities who control large amounts of a digital asset. Their purchases and sales can have a sizable impact on markets, thus crypto watchers closely follow their behavior to anticipate market movements.

The purchases happened during a period when BTC’s price sunk to a two-month low, temporarily lifted by an important court decision in Grayscale’s campaign to list a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund in the U.S.

Large holders first loaded up after Aug. 17, when BTC plunged more than 10% to below $26,000, its lowest price since June, IntoTheBlock data shows.

They also increased holdings earlier this week following asset manager Grayscale’s court victory over the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A federal appeals court ordered the agency to vacate and review its denial to convert the $14 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust into a more-desirable spot bitcoin ETF.

Analysts interpreted the court’s decision as a key advance towards listing the first spot BTC ETF in the U.S., making the largest cryptocurrency more accessible for a new class of investors.

Still, BTC has erased all gains from the brief rally ignited by the Grayscale ruling and slid back below $26,000 on Friday.

Despite the weak price action, the accumulation suggests that “institutional investors are getting optimistic in bitcoin as ETF decisions approach,” Outumuro said.

Edited by Nick Baker.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Krisztian Sandor
Krisztian Sandor

Krisztian Sandor is a reporter on the U.S. markets team focusing on stablecoins and institutional investment. He holds BTC and ETH.

Follow @sndr_krisztian on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.