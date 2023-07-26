Bitcoin Whale Moves $37M BTC After 11 Years of Dormancy

Bitcoin
$29,173.44-0.14%
Ethereum
$1,849.79-0.51%
XRP
$0.69832797+0.57%
Binance Coin
$237.18-0.98%
Dogecoin
$0.07870068+1.19%
Cardano
$0.30092900-1.66%
Solana
$23.51+0.69%
Tron
$0.08147299+0.96%
Litecoin
$89.25-0.36%
Polygon
$0.70152803-3.62%
Polkadot
$5.17-1.30%
Toncoin
$1.40-0.34%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,182.34-0.31%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000778-0.91%
Bitcoin Cash
$235.42-0.11%
Avalanche
$13.14-1.36%
Uniswap
$5.79+0.59%
Chainlink
$7.48+0.03%
Stellar
$0.14105000-2.27%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.54%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.94+1.06%
Monero
$162.35-0.14%
TrueUSD
$0.99932498+0.06%
Cosmos
$8.83-2.16%
Ethereum Classic
$17.99-0.69%
OKB
$42.55-0.83%
Filecoin
$4.31-4.98%
Internet Computer
$4.01-1.02%
Lido DAO
$1.91-3.32%
Hedera
$0.05138185-1.57%
Cronos
$0.05901016+0.79%
Aptos
$6.92-2.06%
Quant
$102.27-0.25%
Arbitrum
$1.16-2.88%
VeChain
$0.01838909-1.56%
NEAR Protocol
$1.33-3.09%
Maker
$1,151.06+4.45%
Aave
$69.94-1.37%
Optimism
$1.45-3.62%
The Graph
$0.10814514-2.84%
Algorand
$0.10909087-1.29%
Theta
$0.83743406+0.54%
Synthetix
$2.61-5.81%
Elrond
$32.19-1.60%
Stacks
$0.59054696-0.33%
The Sandbox
$0.42252329-2.16%
EOS
$0.73270900-2.01%
Axie Infinity
$5.93-2.76%
BitDAO
$0.53036313-3.22%
Immutable X
$0.70639723-0.55%
XDC Network
$0.05487734-5.94%
Tezos
$0.80460000-1.39%
USDD
$0.99930778+0.15%
ApeCoin
$1.97-3.83%
Decentraland
$0.38144938-1.73%
Bitcoin SV
$34.35-3.54%
Fantom
$0.23264688-3.91%
Render Token
$1.73-4.22%
Injective Protocol
$7.86-3.19%
Curve DAO Token
$0.71919519-2.03%
NEO
$8.49-2.43%
Flow
$0.57289121-2.72%
GateToken
$4.21+0.01%
Radix
$0.05694101+2.27%
Gala
$0.02317933-5.65%
Rocket Pool
$29.41-1.48%
eCash
$0.00002890-2.25%
KuCoin Token
$5.81+0.21%
Kava.io
$0.85515542-0.02%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99865083-0.34%
Chiliz
$0.07611929-2.46%
Klaytn
$0.15916310-3.11%
PAX Gold
$1,953.16+0.15%
GMX
$53.50-1.77%
IOTA
$0.17053831-2.86%
Luna Classic
$0.00008102-2.66%
Compound
$68.29+10.57%
BitTorrent
$0.00000047+0.21%
Frax Share
$5.95-0.62%
Huobi Token
$2.67-0.09%
Casper
$0.03782552-2.38%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00-0.09%
Sui
$0.62590802-2.95%
Mina
$0.43225854-1.75%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.92550429-0.32%
Arweave
$5.51-3.21%
Dash
$31.04-3.38%
dYdX
$2.06+0.61%
Nexo
$0.62737876-1.27%
Zilliqa
$0.02051943-1.11%
Woo Network
$0.19678200-2.18%
PancakeSwap
$1.47-1.85%
1inch Network
$0.29879970-2.86%
Enjin
$0.29775542-3.57%
Osmosis
$0.48887391-1.17%
Gnosis
$114.32-1.06%
Mask Network
$3.58-0.95%
Flare
$0.01401712-3.25%
Basic Attention Token
$0.19495000-1.12%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.24-2.74%
Convex Finance
$3.59+4.72%
THORChain
$0.93737451-3.19%
Loopring
$0.21429186-3.36%
Qtum
$2.51-3.14%
NEM
$0.02873377-0.70%
Oasis Network
$0.05062772-0.12%
Zcash
$29.64-1.29%
Celo
$0.47220941-1.86%
BLUR
$0.29906453-2.36%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.10-1.67%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.33+0.20%
Stepn
$0.20701374-3.48%
Decred
$14.56+3.59%
Illuvium
$39.58+0.24%
Holo
$0.00123824-1.07%
FLOKI
$0.00002187-1.01%
Fetch.ai
$0.20785264-2.04%
Yearn Finance
$6,532.71+0.44%
Helium
$1.49+1.30%
Ravencoin
$0.01773920-4.40%
ICON
$0.21355969-1.98%
Ankr
$0.02487809+0.53%
Kusama
$22.13-2.90%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.59851902-3.47%
Astar
$0.04429048+1.07%
Golem
$0.19636752+0.14%
Wemix
$0.62848271-2.47%
SXP
$0.33368380-1.94%
Balancer
$4.47-1.64%
Waves
$1.88-2.20%
Audius
$0.17658160-2.22%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-0.92%
EthereumPoW
$1.71-0.98%
JasmyCoin
$0.00374237-2.52%
Siacoin
$0.00340676+0.81%
IoTeX
$0.01852950-3.42%
Wax
$0.05234031-7.19%
Aragon
$4.00-3.58%
Moonbeam
$0.22826037-2.02%
TerraUSD
$0.01600612+0.19%
Amp
$0.00275859+20.72%
SafePal
$0.41534663-0.33%
Band Protocol
$1.17-1.27%
Ocean Protocol
$0.34407518-2.68%
Ribbon Finance
$0.19717933+0.06%
Harmony
$0.01158891-1.71%
Axelar
$0.40206557-1.52%
Biconomy
$0.21918402+0.12%
Gains Network
$4.31+1.28%
DigiByte
$0.00770859+0.12%
Kyber Network
$0.69501455-2.63%
Sushiswap
$0.64930899-2.41%
Horizen
$8.81+0.74%
Lisk
$0.84201807+0.87%
Core
$0.81419931+0.35%
Synapse
$0.63261622-2.77%
Stargate Finance
$0.57599975-3.41%
Skale
$0.02526800-3.47%
Livepeer
$4.00+0.16%
UMA Protocol
$1.54-2.03%
Joe
$0.32669465-2.10%
Polymath Network
$0.12131554-8.37%
Cartesi
$0.14190637-1.58%
OriginTrail
$0.25446139-6.78%
Liquity
$1.04-1.00%
PlayDapp
$0.16985491-3.79%
Nano
$0.69538203+1.77%
Nervos Network
$0.00269813-2.17%
Merit Circle
$0.20184764-3.87%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01772358+0.72%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000015-1.28%
Numeraire
$13.24+1.43%
API3
$0.94546109-3.68%
iExec RLC
$1.13-2.66%
OMG Network
$0.58176323-2.07%
Celer Network
$0.01422593-1.21%
Steem
$0.18170565-0.50%
Syscoin
$0.11104718+2.11%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Radicle
$1.54+0.24%
Verge
$0.00452334-11.87%
Braintrust
$0.29935097-2.25%
Coin98
$0.13181925-3.35%
Secret
$0.34424674+2.89%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.03-0.55%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.93115576-3.00%
SPACE ID
$0.24143147-2.52%
MetisDAO
$15.84+0.82%
Civic
$0.08598411-0.78%
Celsius
$0.16135429-0.98%
Keep Network
$0.12192925+8.84%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00160232+1.53%
Dent
$0.00069796-2.62%
Marlin
$0.00821841-4.03%
WINkLink
$0.00006764+0.86%
Stormx
$0.00585278-3.26%
Powerledger
$0.14973558-1.42%
NKN
$0.09303153-1.03%
Chromia
$0.10502639-4.15%
Request
$0.07642270+1.65%
Bifrost
$0.04221720-0.47%
Ren
$0.05850229-1.95%
Hashflow
$0.33097561-1.86%
Galxe
$1.25-1.30%
COTI
$0.04714973-3.14%
Gitcoin
$0.93631615-5.27%
Bancor
$0.37292979-0.61%
WazirX
$0.12222488-4.04%
Sun Token
$0.00583062+0.70%
MOBOX
$0.26842011-0.84%
Spell Token
$0.00045700-0.78%
Aavegotchi
$0.97659990+2.22%
ARPA
$0.04815578+1.41%
XYO Network
$0.00337499-2.46%
SuperRare
$0.07481193-1.01%
Boba Network
$0.13592502-0.25%
Maple
$5.77+9.69%
Origin Protocol
$0.08931209-3.54%
Raydium
$0.20395305-0.79%
Adventure Gold
$0.57449302-4.99%
LCX
$0.05406494-1.48%
CEEK VR
$0.04992401-0.74%
Storj
$0.28646896-0.55%
Badger DAO
$2.07-0.26%
Voyager Token
$0.13721590-2.43%
Alien Worlds
$0.01064617-0.24%
Index Chain
$0.04899760-1.64%
GAS
$2.64-0.80%
RACA
$0.00010985+0.06%
TrueFi
$0.03378969-3.61%
Moonriver
$4.89+1.06%
Reef
$0.00155421-1.54%
Serum
$0.09301617+1.47%
Sweat Economy
$0.00529132-1.04%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.46542362-1.99%
Saitama
$0.00074324+2.34%
Rally
$0.00618858-3.38%
Polkastarter
$0.30710635+0.72%
Velas
$0.01222057+0.42%
Yield Guild Games
$0.16269723+5.65%
Orchid
$0.05007768+0.06%
LooksRare
$0.05323019-1.17%
Travala.com
$0.53623256+0.49%
Ethernity
$1.53+1.18%
DIA
$0.25215387+3.85%
Virtua
$0.02489509+2.64%
Keep3rV1
$54.09+1.12%
Alchemix
$13.69-1.29%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.22872925-1.43%
Onyxcoin
$0.00106035+0.12%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.68-1.55%
BarnBridge
$2.74-0.92%
Enzyme
$16.91+1.47%
Decentral Games
$0.03278950+2.40%
Alpaca Finance
$0.14354906+2.86%
Bluzelle
$0.05280867-2.93%
MXC
$0.00878423-1.04%
CLV
$0.03544101-3.33%
district0x
$0.02720000-1.45%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$3.02-2.84%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-7.84%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.09441085-6.15%
0x
$0.20407515-1.16%
Star Atlas
$0.00144731-1.18%
Augur
$2.07+17.25%
Harvest Finance
$24.18+1.71%
StaFi
$0.27419375+0.23%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.01-1.07%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00370548-0.18%
Bonk
$0.00000034-0.63%
Rarible
$1.09+0.98%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01291015-4.46%
Tokemak
$0.59334819+1.30%
Quantstamp
$0.01184410+1.82%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03086718-0.07%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.05001431+9.79%
FTX Token
$1.35-2.39%
Pepe
$0.00000124-7.65%
Threshold
$0.02493719+6.28%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.09778610-0.77%
Human
$0.04278403+1.96%
Pitbull
$0.0000000016.19%
Tether
$1.00-0.09%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.42%
Dai
$0.99995025-0.27%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Bitcoin Whale Moves $37M BTC After 11 Years of Dormancy

The movement is the latest in a trend of early buyers and holders moving their tokens to new wallets after several years of inactivity.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconJul 26, 2023 at 9:41 a.m. UTC
Bitcoin whale moves $37 million bitcoin after 11 years.(Todd Cravens/Unsplash)

Bitcoin whale moves $37 million bitcoin after 11 years.(Todd Cravens/Unsplash)

An early bitcoin (BTC) holder moved some $37 million worth of the cryptocurrency to fresh wallets after eleven years of inactivity, sparking discussions around what the intention of this could be.

The whale, a term for an influential holder of any financial asset, moved all of their 1,037.42 bitcoin to a new address "bc1qtl" in the wee hours of Wednesday. “The whale received 1,037.42 $BTC($5,107 at that time) on Apr 11, 2012, when the price was $4.92,” on-chain analytics firm Lookonchain pointed out.

Such large movements from early participants are typically uncommon. This movement could mean the holder is preparing to sell tokens, stake on an exchange, or diversify their holdings for other tokens.

The movement is the latest in a line of old wallets moving tokens such as bitcoin (BTC) or ether (ETH) to exchanges this year. In April, at least four wallets moved millions worth of bitcoin to exchanges or to other wallets.

Last week, a wallet that received over 61,000 ether (ETH) in the initial coin offering (ICO) eight years ago, transferred the entire amount to a wallet tied to crypto exchange Kraken. Those holdings are worth over $116 million at current prices and were purchased for 31 cents a token during the ICO.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Shaurya Malwa
Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Follow @shauryamalwa on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
WhaleBitcoin