Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

BNB Chain Burns Nearly $500M Worth of BNB Tokens

The burned tokens are now permanently destroyed, which makes circulating tokens more valuable if demand increases.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconJul 19, 2023 at 11:11 a.m. UTC
Money to burn cash on fire (Jp Valery/Unsplash)

Money to burn cash on fire (Jp Valery/Unsplash)

Blockchain BNB Chain today burned over 1.99 million bnb (BNB) tokens in a planned move under the "auto-burn" mechanism in what is the token's 24th quarterly burn event, transactional data shows.

Some $484 million worth of the tokens were effectively taken out of circulation. Token burn refers to the process of permanent deletion of coins from their circulating supply.

The burn was executed at 10:33 UTC in transaction DE23DB2FB61495A902A22E5DE72744AD587A78881FFC4E3136D2BD2C7E824E29.

BNB is the native coin of the BNB Smart Chain and BNB Chain-based networks such as Greenfield. It was issued by crypto exchange Binance after an initial coin offering in 2017.

BNB uses an auto-burn system that aims to reduce its total supply to 100 million BNB, from the original 200 million BNB, over time. The auto-burn mechanism adjusts the amount of BNB to be burned based on BNB's price and the number of blocks generated on the BNB Smart Chain (BSC) during the quarter.

However, the burn event failed to create an immediate demand for BNB tokens among traders as prices remained flat over the past 24 hours.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Shaurya Malwa
Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Follow @shauryamalwa on Twitter

Read more about
Bnb chainOn-chain Data