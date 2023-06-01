Bitcoin
MakerDAO Paves Way for Additional $1.28B U.S. Treasury Purchase

The protocol’s community voted for onboarding a new real-world asset vault that would invest up to the additional amount in U.S. Treasury bonds.

By Krisztian Sandor
AccessTimeIconJun 1, 2023 at 6:51 p.m. UTC
Rune Christensen, MakerDAO Founder

Maker Foundation CEO Rune Christensen.

The community governing MakerDAO, the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) behind stablecoin DAI, has paved the way to purchase up to an additional $1.28 billion in U.S. government bonds via crypto asset manager BlockTower Capital.

Voters unanimously favored opening a new real-world asset (RWA) vault named BlockTower Andromeda, according to a vote concluded on Thursday. The vault is dedicated to investing a maximum of $1.28 billion in short-dated U.S. Treasury bonds funded by Maker’s overcollateralized DAI stablecoin, according to the proposal.

Maker will pay a 0.15% arranger fee to BlockTower. Celadon Financial Group will act as a broker and Wedbush Securities will custody assets.

Maker has already purchased $1.1 billion of government and corporate bonds via a vault helmed by asset manager Monetalis Clysdale. It also made loans to banks such as Huntingdon Valley Bank and Societe Generale-Forge, the French banking giant’s crypto-focused subsidiary.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Structure of the new BlockTower RWA vault (MakerDAO)

The latest decision fits into Maker’s ambitions to diversify reserve assets backing its $5 billion stablecoin DAI and boost protocol revenues by investing in yield-generating strategies. Maker earns a yield on storing $500 million USDC at Coinbase Prime, while Gemini pays rewards to Maker for holding Gemini Dollar (GUSD) among the reserve assets.

The platform’s investment plan also underscores the growing demand for traditional financial instruments among crypto native entities such as DAOs as a means to earn a stable yield on their treasury.

BlockTower already manages multiple Maker vaults, which currently invest some $90 million in structured credit products on blockchain-based credit protocol Centrifuge.

Edited by Nelson Wang.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Krisztian Sandor

Krisztian Sandor is a reporter on the U.S. markets team focusing on stablecoins and institutional investment. He holds BTC and ETH.

Follow @sndr_krisztian on Twitter

