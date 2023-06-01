Bitcoin Lingers Under $27K to Continue Its May Sluggishness Amid Inflation Concerns

“Anytime you have an asset that has a significant volatility such as cryptocurrency, any real monthly move that is under a safe flat fee of 5% is relatively muted,” CoinDesk Head of Index Research Todd Groth told CoinDesk’s "First Mover" program on Wednesday. “The broad CMI was down about 2% to 3%. In the context of how much these assets can move over historical basis, it's really a bit of a choppy month. Now we’re looking for that next big narrative to move higher.”