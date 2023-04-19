Optimism’s OP Token Jumps Ahead of a16z Project Announcement
It’s been a volatile 18 hours for the crypto tied to the layer-2 blockchain.
Optimism’s OP token (OP) recovered from early Wednesday's broad market selloff amid news that venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) would plans to build a stack rollup – a type of scaling solution – on the layer-2 blockchain.
The token was trading at $2.66 midday Wednesday, a 5% bump up from its 24 hour lows. Most of the Wednesday rally immediately preceded a16z's announcement at 10:49 am ET. OP had already rallied Tuesday on trader speculation of an a16z deal before giving back its gains – and then some – alongside sizable declines in the broader cryptocurrency markets.
Read More: What Is Optimism?
