Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index
Optimism’s OP Token Jumps Ahead of a16z Project Announcement

It’s been a volatile 18 hours for the crypto tied to the layer-2 blockchain.

By Elizabeth Napolitano
AccessTimeIconApr 19, 2023 at 5:14 p.m. UTC
Updated Apr 19, 2023 at 5:29 p.m. UTC
Trading View OP

OP chart (Trading View)

Elizabeth Napolitano is a news reporter at CoinDesk.

Optimism’s OP token (OP) recovered from early Wednesday's broad market selloff amid news that venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) would plans to build a stack rollup – a type of scaling solution – on the layer-2 blockchain.

The token was trading at $2.66 midday Wednesday, a 5% bump up from its 24 hour lows. Most of the Wednesday rally immediately preceded a16z's announcement at 10:49 am ET. OP had already rallied Tuesday on trader speculation of an a16z deal before giving back its gains – and then some – alongside sizable declines in the broader cryptocurrency markets.

Read More: What Is Optimism?

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

