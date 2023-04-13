First Mover Americas: Crypto Trading Comes to Twitter

Trading platform eToro is set to offer trading services of crypto and other assets directly to Twitter users via a new partnership with the social media company, the firm announced Thursday. The new service – named "$Cashtags" – is available from Thursday and will see the social investing firm provide its users with real-time prices for cryptocurrencies, stocks and other assets while directing them to the eToro platform to make trades. The news was first reported by CNBC and then confirmed by eToro on its official Twitter account. $Cashtags aligns with Twitter owner Elon Musk's plans to integrate financial services into the platform, as part of his intentions to create a "super app." “The next bull market is going to be wild,” trader and analyst Alex Kruger, tweeted, referring to the eToro/Twitter tie-up.