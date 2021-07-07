The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts, a high-end hotels group, will begin accepting cryptocurrency to book accomodations on Wednesday, the company said in a press release.
- The company will partner with crypto payment services provider Coindirect to allow customers to book rooms with bitcoin, ethereum and 40 other digital currencies.
- “Allowing this flexibility in payments combined with security and peace of mind for our guests is the next step in personalized and bespoke services,” said Pavilions founder and owner Gordon Oldham.
- Pavilions' portfolio of 14 properties in Europe and the Asia Pacific region includes locations in Madrid, Rome, Lisbon, Bali, Thailand, Mongolia and the Himalayas.
- Hotel guests will be able to pay in cryptocurrencies directly through each hotel’s reservations center, and in the future will also be able to pay via website booking engines.
- U.S. luxury chain Kessler Collection announced in March it would accept bitcoin, ether, dogecoin and certain other cryptocurrencies for bookings through payment processor BitPay.
