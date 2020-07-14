Riding the surge of interest in yield farming, cryptocurrency exchange Kraken is listing three tokens from the world of decentralized finance (DeFi).
- Compound (COMP), Kava (KAVA) and Kyber Network (KNC) will be listed by Kraken starting July 15, the company announced Tuesday in a blog post.
- COMP is the governance token that kicked off DeFi's recent boom. Following its June 15 debut, the token was promptly added by Coinbase and others.
- Kava is a DeFi platform backed by Binance, Huobi and OKEx.
- Kyber Network is a decentralized exchange (DEX) whose KNC token became the runaway hit of early 2020. The firm recently announced the creation of a new type of yield farming, in which it would share trading fees with KNC token holders.
- In addition to the three DeFi tokens, Kraken announced it will also list Storj (STORJ), a token that powers a blockchain-based data storage network.
