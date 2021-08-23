CoinDesk is launching a new newsletter – one that’s different from our existing titles in an important way. It’s called Crypto for Advisors, and we’re building it specifically for financial advisors (FAs) and registered investment advisors (RIAs). The newsletter will do what CoinDesk is best at – informing and educating a highly engaged audience – only this time the audience is financial professionals who are new to crypto, curious about it and looking for ways to incorporate it into their work.

Why a newsletter for this audience, and why now? Read on.

Financial security is inherently a long game. We all want it, but few of us are sophisticated enough about markets and assets to take that security into our own hands. That’s why the financial advisor industry exists.

Similarly, the world of crypto is a mystery to many. That’s not surprising: The intricacies of cryptocurrencies and the markets built around them can be profoundly different from traditional assets. That learning curve keeps many people out of the market.

Still, the rapid expansion of crypto as an asset class has fueled a lot of curiosity. A recent survey by Gemini revealed 63% of U.S. adults consider themselves “crypto curious,” meaning they want to learn more or are planning to buy crypto soon.

In a normal world, those people would turn to financial advisors to help them navigate the subject. But while some FAs and RIAs have stepped up and studied crypto markets to figure out their place in the portfolios of people looking for long-term success, many others have taken a more absolute approach to the crypto industry and avoid it altogether. While that’s certainly the safest approach, it also cuts them – and their clients – out of this interesting and growing asset class.

Such a conservative approach is often the result of a lack of knowledge and resources – and that’s where our new newsletter comes in. Every week, Crypto for Advisors will speak directly to the FA community, informing and educating FAs about how crypto can fit into their lives as well as unpacking the most recent developments in crypto and finance for investors curious about this asset class.

Why us? For starters, CoinDesk is home to the best reporting about crypto and crypto markets on the planet, and has been for the better part of a decade. From that foundation, we’ve tapped into our community, in particular the people who helped us create Bitcoin for Advisors to help create this newsletter. You’ll see authors from the advisor world, journalists who cover the industry and writers who specialize in explaining the complex landscape of crypto to financially sophisticated audiences.