Canadian crypto mining company Hut 8 Mining won approval for its shares to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.
- The Toronto-based firm will trade under the ticker "HUT," it said Wednesday.
- Hut 8 will retain its listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the same ticker.
- The mining company announced in April it was seeking to raise C$500 million (US$400 million) over a 25-month period in its latest security offering.
- Although primarily focused on bitcoin, Hut 8 said in March it purchased $30 million worth of Nvidia's crypto-focused graphics card to mine ether along with other cryptocurrencies.
