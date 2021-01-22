Publicly traded bitcoin mining company Hut 8 (HUT) announced $11.8 million in financing for 5,400 machines from MicroBT.
- Full payment of the order also includes a $2.9 million deposit in addition to the loan, provided by New York-based mining company Foundry. (Foundry is a sister company of CoinDesk.)
- Delivery of Hut 8's 5,400 Whatsminer M30S machines are scheduled to start before February and continue through June.
- After full deployment, Hut 8's total hash power is expected to reach 1,300 petahashes per second (PH/s), the company told CoinDesk. Hut 8 currently controls roughly 825 PH/s.
- Shares of the Toronto-based firm have gained over 190% in the past year, but lately are down over 40% from their peak near $8.50 in early January along with a similar drop in the price of bitcoin.
