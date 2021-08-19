Hive Blockchain, a publicly traded crypto mining company, said it appointed Aydin Kilic, who founded Fortress Blockchain, as president and chief operations officer.
- Kilic will oversee Hive's operations across its data centers in Canada, Iceland and Sweden, the company announced Thursday.
- Hive said that with his experience as CEO of bitcoin miner Fortress Blockchain, Kilic will give Hive a comprehensive understanding of Canadian securities laws and exchange rules governing publicly traded crypto mining companies. Kilic founded Fortress Blockchain in 2017.
- Fortress formed a partnership with Great American Mining earlier this year to launch an environmentally conscious venture converting stranded gas into mining power.
- Hive said that it sources only green energy to mine on the cloud and that it's the first crypto mining company with an environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy.
