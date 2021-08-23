FTX.US, the U.S. affiliate of crypto exchange FTX, has signed a $17.5 million, 10-year agreement with Cal Athletics, the athletic department of the University of California, Berkeley, for the naming rights to the field at California Memorial Stadium.
- The field will be known as the “FTX Field” at the California Memorial Stadium and is FTX.US’ first college-related cryptocurrency naming rights sponsorship. The Berkeley campus is the flagship campus of the University of California system.
- Cal Athletics’ multimedia rights holder Learfield will accept the payment in cryptocurrency on behalf of the university.
- FTX has been on a sports and e-sports sponsorship spending spree this year. In March, the exchange secured the naming rights to the home arena of NBA team Miami Heat for a reported $135 million, while in June, the exchange paid $210 million to acquire the naming rights for e-sports organization TSM.
- The latest deal involves FTX featuring its branding on press backdrops and launching a platform with Cal Athletics to support philanthropic projects.
- FTX has a connection to Cal Athletics through Chief Operating Officer Sina Nader, who is a Cal alumnus and was a walk-on member of the football team. "We're excited to partner with one of the world's great universities and expand crypto's presence into the collegiate athletics landscape," Nader said in a press release.
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.