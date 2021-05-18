The guy behind the TV shows “Rick and Morty” and “Community” is leading an entertainment giant into the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Dan Harmon and Fox are launching a show called “Krapopolis” that promises to be “the first-ever animated series curated entirely on the Blockchain,” according to a Fox press release.

Details are sparse. More information will be announced soon, a Fox spokesperson told CoinDesk on Tuesday.

“Not to go too far into it today, but as an advertiser-focused, artist-first and animation-obsessed company, Fox is going to take advertisers into the world of blockchain-powered tokens, including NFTs,” Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier said during the company’s “upfront” presentation on Monday, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. (Upfronts are presentations that television networks make to advertisers to sell commercial time before an upcoming television season.)

It’s not the first foray into NFTs by the “Rick and Morty” brand.

In January, co-creator Justin Roiland sold a series of NFTs for over $1 million on the digital marketplace Nifty Gateway. It was one of the largest sales on the platform at the time:

NFTs are blockchain-based tokens that prove ownership of a piece of digital imagery. They exploded into the mainstream in March, when a collection by digital artist Beeple sold for $69 million in a Christie’s auction. Still, more recently, the volume of NFT sales has cooled.

“Rick and Morty,” a beloved brand in the meme sector in which crypto operates, may be able to rekindle the excitement.