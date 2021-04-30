Former crypto-friendly Florida tax collector Joel Greenberg attempted to use bitcoin to pay for a presidential pardon, The Daily Beast reported Thursday.

Greenberg offered to send $250,000 in the cryptocurrency to Roger Stone, a political consultant tied to former U.S. President Donald Trump, as a fee for Stone securing a pardon for Greenberg, The Daily Beast said, citing screenshots of Signal messages the former Florida official allegedly sent.

“If I get you $250K in bitcoin, would that help or is this not a financial matter?” Greenberg reportedly wrote.

The disclosure is part of a broader story about U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, who is reportedly being investigated by federal officials for an alleged sexual relationship with a minor.

Federal prosecutors have charged Greenberg with a number of legal violations, including sex trafficking of a child. Gaetz, a member of the Congressional Blockchain Caucus, is said to be under investigation as part of Greenberg’s case, and Greenberg is cooperating with the investigation, according to the New York Times.

The Daily Beast reported Thursday it had also acquired a confession letter Greenberg wrote as part of his effort to secure a pardon. The letter implicates Gaetz in the allegations of sex with a minor, according to the news site.

“On more than one occasion, this individual was involved in sexual activities with several of the other girls, the congressman from Florida’s 1st Congressional District and myself,” Greenberg is reported to have penned in late 2020.

Gas money, gifts, rent or partial tuition payments are among the methods Greenberg alleges he and Gaetz used, including to the individual under the age of 18, according to the article. Payments using Square’s Cash App, PayPal’s Venmo and other tools were made to the girls on “behalf of the congressman,” according to the report.