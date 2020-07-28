The European Union, acting on its two-year-old vision for a European blockchain services network (EBSI), has unveiled the minimum technical requirements for nodes participating in its bloc-wide testnet.
- Nodes in ESBI version 1.0 must feature at least three computer hosts: a master for core services and two protocol hosts for the BESU and Hyperledger Fabric blockchains, according to tech specs published by the European Commission’s digital connectivity program CEF Digital last week.
- Member states can stage their nodes physically or virtually, so long as the composite hosts maintain internet connectivity and meet CEF Digital's network, security and hardware specifications – roughly equivalent to a PC gamer’s computer tower.
- ESBI’s limited v1.0 release – it won’t actually use nodes’ two protocol-specific hosts – “is intended to act as a first iteration” of the blockchain network’s code base in advance of production-ready v2.0, the specs sheet said.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.