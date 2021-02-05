Ether’s bull run continues with prices topping the $1,700 mark to set new all-time highs.

At the current price of $1,717, the native token of Ethereum’s blockchain is up 5% on a 24-hour basis, according to CoinDesk 20 data. The cryptocurrency has gained 30% so far this week.

Trader and analyst Alex Kruger foresees a continued rally toward $1,920 ahead of the launch of ether futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange on Feb. 8.

Ether recent rally looks similar to bitcoin’s staggering rise from nearly $6,200 to $19,783 seen in weeks leading up to the CME futures launch on Dec. 17, 2017. The bull market ended following the futures launch and prices fell as low as $3,200 by December 2018.