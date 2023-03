Ya se robaron US$119M en criptomonedas en lo que va de 2023 y aumentan los rug pulls con NFT

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28.

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28.

Anna Baydakova Anna Baydakova is an investigative reporter with a special focus on Eastern Europe and Russia. Anna owns BTC and an NFT. Follow @ baidakova on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Anna Baydakova Anna Baydakova is an investigative reporter with a special focus on Eastern Europe and Russia. Anna owns BTC and an NFT. Follow @ baidakova on Twitter