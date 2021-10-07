Bitcoin
BENQI

BENQI

QI
$0.00740447
-7.78%
$0.00725411

24H Price

$0.00821590
About BENQI

El precio BENQI es $0.0074045, un cambio de -7.78% en las últimas 24 horas a partir del 8:24 p.m. La reciente acción del precio en BENQI dejó la capitalización de mercado del token en $31,111,786.60. En lo que va del año, BENQI tiene un cambio de 20.11%. BENQI está clasificado como Currency según el Estándar de clasificación de activos digitales (DACS) de CoinDesk.


BENQI Price

24H Low

$0.00725411

24H High

$0.00821590

24H Open

$0.00802872

24H Change

$0.00062425

52 Week Low

$0.00427900

52 Week High

$0.01590700

All Time High

$0.39417000

Returns (YTD)

20.11%

BENQI Market Stats

Market Cap

$31.11M

24H Volume

N/A

Max Supply

7.20B

Total Supply

7.20B

24H Value Transacted

N/A

30D Volatility

1.21

24H Transaction Count

N/A

24H Average Transaction Fee

N/A

| XBX

Bitcoin Price Index XBX

The CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index (XBX) is the world’s leading reference for the price of bitcoin, used by the largest institutions active in crypto assets. It is the crypto market standard, benchmarking billions of dollars in registered financial products and pricing hundreds of millions in daily over-the-counter transactions. Built for replicability and reliability, in continuous operation since 2014, the XBX is relied upon by asset allocators, asset managers, market participants and exchanges. The XBX is the flagship in a portfolio of single- and multi-asset indices offered by CoinDesk.

Learn more on

CoinDesk Indices

Bitcoin Calculator

Last Updated on 11/21/23 8:24 PM

CoinDesk’s Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Calculator determines the exchange rates between major fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies – including BTC, BCH, ETH and XRP to USD, EUR, GBP, IDR and NGN – with up to six decimal places of accuracy.Conversion rates are based on CoinDesk’s Bitcoin Price Index and the price indices of other digital assets. World currency prices are based on rates obtained via Open Exchange Rates.

