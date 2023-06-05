El mercado cripto se desplomó luego de que la SEC demandara a Binance por vender valores sin registrar

Bitcoin
$25,575.70-6.22%
Ethereum
$1,802.72-5.44%
Binance Coin
$273.92-10.66%
XRP
$0.50168150-7.47%
Cardano
$0.34888800-8.47%
Dogecoin
$0.06596980-9.62%
Solana
$19.86-10.61%
Polygon
$0.83173771-8.07%
Tron
$0.07759245-5.31%
Litecoin
$87.11-9.33%
Polkadot
$5.05-5.76%
Binance USD
$0.99957743-0.04%
Avalanche
$13.86-7.08%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000793-8.41%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$25,609.50-6.14%
Uniswap
$4.71-6.92%
Chainlink
$6.03-7.55%
Cosmos
$9.99-7.66%
Monero
$141.51-4.79%
Ethereum Classic
$16.86-8.17%
Stellar
$0.08764400-4.89%
Bitcoin Cash
$107.92-7.65%
Internet Computer
$4.31-11.45%
Lido DAO
$2.10-9.21%
Filecoin
$4.17-10.89%
Quant
$113.81-2.29%
Aptos
$7.96-14.40%
Hedera
$0.04784669-5.85%
Crypto.com
$0.05790488-5.15%
Arbitrum
$1.13-8.14%
NEAR Protocol
$1.48-9.95%
VeChain
$0.01855671-7.35%
ApeCoin
$2.84-11.97%
The Graph
$0.11358255-10.66%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99597771-0.33%
Algorand
$0.13738694-10.42%
The Sandbox
$0.51128400-15.32%
EOS
$0.83356100-9.81%
Elrond
$35.74-6.64%
Optimism
$1.34-10.91%
Aave
$59.22-6.94%
Decentraland
$0.45255502-12.23%
Fantom
$0.28889597-12.60%
Tezos
$0.85468500-7.40%
Theta
$0.76944742-9.40%
Axie Infinity
$6.59-9.57%
Stacks
$0.53483587-13.96%
Immutable X
$0.71806630-13.52%
Synthetix
$2.24-6.21%
Flow
$0.65547833-10.84%
NEO
$9.14-13.38%
Curve DAO Token
$0.77900699-9.45%
Gala
$0.02619003-12.76%
Maker
$650.38-5.89%
Bitcoin SV
$30.18-8.98%
Injective Protocol
$7.16-9.58%
Kava.io
$0.97323934-3.57%
Luna Classic
$0.00009219-15.45%
BitTorrent
$0.00000055-6.92%
IOTA
$0.18295347-11.32%
PAX Gold
$1,917.03-1.28%
Chiliz
$0.09319921-9.37%
Mina
$0.50255907-9.31%
eCash
$0.00002277-8.54%
Dash
$38.84-10.37%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.95001571-11.82%
Woo Network
$0.21070191-15.06%
Nexo
$0.63653197-4.17%
Zilliqa
$0.02113207-13.33%
Flare
$0.02110727-7.92%
Mask Network
$3.95-12.49%
THORChain
$1.07-9.41%
dYdX
$1.99-7.39%
Loopring
$0.25090776-11.09%
PancakeSwap
$1.53-12.60%
Enjin
$0.30460373-9.88%
Basic Attention Token
$0.19957000-9.43%
Convex Finance
$3.81-10.86%
FLOKI
$0.00002749-13.39%
NEM
$0.03001602-9.90%
Illuvium
$50.31-6.13%
Holo
$0.00147870-8.28%
Oasis Network
$0.05156843-10.20%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-8.70%
Qtum
$2.44-9.58%
Zcash
$29.20-9.44%
Fetch.ai
$0.23700182-14.24%
Celo
$0.47728841-13.93%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.24-9.52%
Kusama
$25.20-9.68%
Audius
$0.21506818-11.05%
Ravencoin
$0.01882017-10.72%
SXP
$0.39399861-13.27%
Compound
$32.22-10.19%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.77528678-17.51%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.22-2.42%
BLUR
$0.42911235-15.64%
Decred
$13.95-10.09%
IoTeX
$0.02214407-7.71%
ICON
$0.21752952-11.46%
Stepn
$0.23559953-14.16%
JasmyCoin
$0.00425684-11.25%
Helium
$1.39-7.42%
Yearn Finance
$5,952.36-9.11%
Ankr
$0.02342525-11.66%
EthereumPoW
$1.71-18.23%
Braintrust
$0.71865540-1.93%
Moonbeam
$0.26697217-6.58%
0x
$0.20163688-9.83%
Band Protocol
$1.29-11.81%
Wax
$0.04883599-10.11%
Harmony
$0.01273738-13.03%
Waves
$1.56-11.36%
Siacoin
$0.00299213-7.16%
Sushiswap
$0.76212740-12.30%
SafePal
$0.38109940-7.37%
Joe
$0.39573596-14.20%
Gains Network
$4.38-10.11%
Aragon
$3.29-9.02%
Amp
$0.00234577-9.41%
Skale
$0.02900098-16.05%
Synapse
$0.67149434-6.66%
Livepeer
$4.52-13.40%
UMA Protocol
$1.77-11.36%
TerraUSD
$0.01277693-15.25%
Stargate Finance
$0.60778150-10.86%
DigiByte
$0.00731369-9.40%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02373311-14.33%
Cartesi
$0.15757174-15.05%
Ribbon Finance
$0.16142552+0.80%
Lisk
$0.78395545-7.31%
Polymath Network
$0.12440027-10.53%
Nervos Network
$0.00324299-12.37%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000019-5.49%
SPACE ID
$0.37331225-20.27%
NuCypher
$0.07993467+0.01%
Kyber Network
$0.56367751-11.37%
iExec RLC
$1.34-13.67%
Nano
$0.71353249-2.03%
OMG Network
$0.67118156-15.62%
MetisDAO
$21.03-5.75%
Syscoin
$0.11903670-9.45%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00201268-9.11%
Numeraire
$13.45-7.93%
Celsius
$0.18754312-19.16%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.26-7.58%
Chromia
$0.13585827-15.48%
Steem
$0.17674126-5.54%
Ren
$0.07655672-7.92%
Dent
$0.00077448-11.71%
COTI
$0.06135027-9.97%
Secret
$0.34215216-12.57%
MOBOX
$0.36334596-11.55%
NKN
$0.10952537-16.99%
WINkLink
$0.00007106-5.38%
Civic
$0.07853245-8.71%
Request
$0.08160831-8.09%
Keep Network
$0.11287311-9.15%
Bifrost
$0.04831600-6.57%
Spell Token
$0.00052325-11.19%
Bancor
$0.38760664-7.07%
CEEK VR
$0.07137460-10.55%
Sun Token
$0.00572061-6.59%
SuperRare
$0.08111334-13.71%
Index Chain
$0.06646998-18.67%
Augur
$6.08-6.43%
WazirX
$0.10605767-13.72%
XYO Network
$0.00380205-4.57%
Reef
$0.00195578-12.20%
Stormx
$0.00391984-10.24%
Raydium
$0.20528233-5.92%
Moonriver
$5.95-8.62%
LooksRare
$0.07507553-15.88%
RACA
$0.00011782-13.30%
Storj
$0.27015366-10.65%
Saitama
$0.00085625-4.90%
Voyager Token
$0.12560614-11.48%
Orchid
$0.06127582-8.29%
GAS
$2.54-10.62%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.17287568-3.73%
Polkastarter
$0.31546533-11.24%
Yield Guild Games
$0.16466535-13.46%
Adventure Gold
$0.38901806-11.13%
Verge
$0.00176810-9.21%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-14.74%
Alpaca Finance
$0.17850798-10.34%
Serum
$0.06675114-11.61%
Enzyme
$17.08-7.10%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.60-11.92%
CLV
$0.04012390-13.11%
Quickswap
$49.93-12.14%
Blue Zelle
$0.05713474-14.35%
district0x
$0.02800000-1.41%
Star Atlas
$0.00175384-8.17%
Stafi
$0.30611027-11.87%
Harvest Finance
$24.70-10.45%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00352856+0.13%
Rarible
$1.09-5.48%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01441464-7.07%
Tokemak
$0.71279458-5.71%
Quantstamp
$0.01207407-4.25%
Mirror Protocol
$0.02962235-14.21%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$0.85637955-12.07%
Pepe
$0.00000102-18.78%
Tether
$1.00+0.02%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.03%
Dai
$1.00+0.04%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Mercados

El mercado cripto se desplomó luego de que la SEC demandara a Binance por vender valores sin registrar

La SEC acusó el lunes al exchange de criptomonedas y a su CEO, Changpeng Zhao, de infringir varias leyes de valores.

By Lyllah Ledesma
AccessTimeIconJun 5, 2023 at 6:52 p.m. UTC
CoinDesk - Unknown

Las altcoins están registrando las mayores pérdidas luego de que la Comisión de Bolsa y Valores (SEC, por sus siglas en inglés) de Estados Unidos demandara a Binance y a su CEO, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao.

Read this article in English.

Una de las acusaciones presentadas sostiene que el exchange ofrecía al público en general una serie de valores sin registrar, entre los que se encontraban no solamente el token BNB y la stablecoin BUSD de Binance, sino que también se mencionaron a Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), Polygon (MATIC), Coti (COTI), Algorand (ALGO), Filecoin (FIL), Cosmos (ATOM), Sandbox (AXS) y Decentraland (MANA).

Tras conocerse la noticia, el mercado entero de criptomonedas se desplomó con caídas entre 5% y 10% en la mayoría de los tokens mencionados anteriormente.

Sigue a CoinDesk en Español.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Tokens de criptomonedas considerados como valores por la SEC. (Lyllah Ledesma/Messari)

La principal criptomoneda por capitalización de mercado, bitcoin (BTC), recientemente bajó 5% y cotizaba a US$25.800. Por su parte, ether (ETH) perdió 4,5% y operaba a US$1811.

Artículo editado por Stephen Alpher y traducido por Natalia Paulovsky.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Lyllah Ledesma

Lyllah Ledesma is a CoinDesk Markets reporter currently based in Europe. She holds bitcoin, ether and small amounts of other crypto assets.

Follow @LedesmaLyllah on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
SpanishTendencias MercadosBitcoinEtheraltcoinBinance