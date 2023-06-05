El mercado cripto se desplomó luego de que la SEC demandara a Binance por vender valores sin registrar
La SEC acusó el lunes al exchange de criptomonedas y a su CEO, Changpeng Zhao, de infringir varias leyes de valores.
Las altcoins están registrando las mayores pérdidas luego de que la Comisión de Bolsa y Valores (SEC, por sus siglas en inglés) de Estados Unidos demandara a Binance y a su CEO, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao.
Una de las acusaciones presentadas sostiene que el exchange ofrecía al público en general una serie de valores sin registrar, entre los que se encontraban no solamente el token BNB y la stablecoin BUSD de Binance, sino que también se mencionaron a Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), Polygon (MATIC), Coti (COTI), Algorand (ALGO), Filecoin (FIL), Cosmos (ATOM), Sandbox (AXS) y Decentraland (MANA).
Tras conocerse la noticia, el mercado entero de criptomonedas se desplomó con caídas entre 5% y 10% en la mayoría de los tokens mencionados anteriormente.
La principal criptomoneda por capitalización de mercado, bitcoin (BTC), recientemente bajó 5% y cotizaba a US$25.800. Por su parte, ether (ETH) perdió 4,5% y operaba a US$1811.
