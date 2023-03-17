El quiebre de bitcoin ha dejado a los US$28K en la mira
El rápido movimiento de bitcoin por encima de la resistencia de agosto de 2022 ha fortalecido el caso para un repunte sostenido.
Después de haber superado un importante nivel de resistencia durante las horas de trading asiáticas del viernes, se espera que bitcoin (BTC) siga aumentando.
La principal criptomoneda superó los US$26.000. Rompió el nivel de resistencia que se remonta a agosto de 2022 que también limitó las ganancias el mes pasado.
El movimiento cambió el enfoque hacia la próxima barrera técnica por encima de US$28.000.
“Bitcoin ahora tiene la oportunidad de llegar al siguiente nivel técnico que se sitúa en US$28.000”, dijo Markus Thielen, jefe de investigación y estrategia en Matrixport.
“Dentro de las oscilaciones de precios importantes, bitcoin repuntó, reaccionó y volvió a probar los incrementos de US$4000 puntos —US$16K, US$20K y US$24K—, desde los cuales el actual quiebre ahora está apuntando a US$28.000”, agregó Thielen.
El índice tecnológico de Wall Street Nasdaq subió 2,6% el jueves, lo que confirmó un patrón alcista en el gráfico diario, según el técnico de mercado Aksel Chibar. Bitcoin tiende a moverse más o menos en línea con las acciones tecnológicas susceptibles a las tasas.
