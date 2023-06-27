Bitfinex lanzó su plataforma peer-to-peer en Argentina, Colombia y Venezuela

Bitcoin
$30,431.80+0.20%
Ethereum
$1,865.57-0.37%
Binance Coin
$235.11-1.12%
XRP
$0.48198705+0.14%
Cardano
$0.27866500-1.15%
Dogecoin
$0.06495187-0.33%
Tron
$0.07427912-0.33%
Solana
$16.25-1.52%
Litecoin
$87.17-0.93%
Polkadot
$5.08-0.11%
Polygon
$0.64075475-2.38%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$30,613.84+1.14%
Bitcoin Cash
$232.31+4.44%
Avalanche
$12.98-2.41%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000749-1.45%
Binance USD
$0.99971799+0.03%
Uniswap
$5.15-2.66%
Chainlink
$6.09-1.56%
Monero
$167.50+1.18%
Stellar
$0.10199200+8.49%
Cosmos
$9.31+0.71%
Ethereum Classic
$18.38-1.48%
Internet Computer
$4.26-1.31%
Filecoin
$3.99-0.31%
Lido DAO
$1.91-3.13%
Hedera
$0.04973408-1.29%
Quant
$105.91-0.91%
Aptos
$7.21-3.10%
Arbitrum
$1.17-3.49%
Crypto.com
$0.05639606-0.39%
VeChain
$0.01933301+5.40%
NEAR Protocol
$1.43-3.93%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99658483-0.25%
The Graph
$0.10633035-2.78%
Stacks
$0.68583223-6.20%
Algorand
$0.12238158-5.74%
Aave
$61.74-4.86%
Elrond
$33.57-1.86%
Fantom
$0.30494033-0.69%
ApeCoin
$2.27-2.38%
Optimism
$1.27-4.89%
EOS
$0.71119600-1.03%
The Sandbox
$0.41836390-2.33%
Immutable X
$0.73889206-1.59%
Tezos
$0.80080000-0.81%
Theta
$0.73403342-2.24%
Bitcoin SV
$38.02+1.93%
Decentraland
$0.37930603-2.40%
Axie Infinity
$5.77-1.97%
Synthetix
$2.08-4.14%
NEO
$8.80-1.23%
Maker
$679.21-2.01%
Gala
$0.02501615-2.77%
Injective Protocol
$7.51-1.30%
Curve DAO Token
$0.68620773+0.07%
Flow
$0.54620852+0.20%
Kava.io
$0.94702133-5.30%
Luna Classic
$0.00009051-1.42%
IOTA
$0.17932823-2.84%
PAX Gold
$1,902.80-0.36%
eCash
$0.00002337-1.76%
BitTorrent
$0.00000047-0.64%
Mina
$0.48337464-6.08%
Chiliz
$0.07599204-2.80%
Dash
$35.16-3.54%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.92073122+1.75%
Woo Network
$0.22064476+3.34%
Nexo
$0.64055661+0.45%
Zilliqa
$0.02013158-1.97%
dYdX
$1.97-1.72%
PancakeSwap
$1.51-1.82%
THORChain
$0.98519934-1.22%
Flare
$0.01548520-2.22%
Enjin
$0.28786536-2.20%
Basic Attention Token
$0.19198000-2.10%
Mask Network
$3.48-1.75%
Loopring
$0.22733379-4.36%
Convex Finance
$3.59-1.89%
Compound
$40.61+4.73%
BLUR
$0.35977893+6.91%
Illuvium
$45.72-1.83%
NEM
$0.02815767-2.73%
Qtum
$2.42-1.05%
FLOKI
$0.00002541-3.15%
Zcash
$29.53-3.07%
Oasis Network
$0.04905044-1.13%
Holo
$0.00137307-2.37%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.69-0.88%
Fetch.ai
$0.22765047+1.07%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.000000000.79%
Ethereum Name Service
$8.86-1.95%
Kusama
$25.38+0.28%
Celo
$0.45301433-4.77%
Stepn
$0.22179591-3.58%
Ravencoin
$0.01881947-2.85%
Decred
$14.58+1.06%
SXP
$0.38754780+3.56%
EthereumPoW
$2.03-1.02%
JasmyCoin
$0.00442790-1.54%
Yearn Finance
$6,381.27-0.57%
ICON
$0.20863699-3.37%
Waves
$1.99-6.52%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.63928754-2.54%
Ankr
$0.02342117-4.12%
Audius
$0.17994013-5.57%
IoTeX
$0.01958078-0.72%
0x
$0.20784852-1.91%
Moonbeam
$0.26054860-0.44%
Helium
$1.21-2.18%
SafePal
$0.46390425-0.57%
Harmony
$0.01292459+0.15%
Aragon
$3.95-1.36%
Band Protocol
$1.24-4.47%
Wax
$0.04721961-1.41%
Siacoin
$0.00302177-0.69%
Joe
$0.39410870-4.53%
Synapse
$0.70074318+5.19%
Ribbon Finance
$0.18146275+0.14%
Sushiswap
$0.66959240-2.69%
Skale
$0.02790528-1.25%
TerraUSD
$0.01251321-4.35%
Livepeer
$4.32-3.06%
Braintrust
$0.48612019-4.07%
Stargate Finance
$0.58189718-2.72%
Lisk
$0.81923224-2.40%
Gains Network
$3.88-4.39%
Amp
$0.00207185-1.03%
UMA Protocol
$1.58-3.55%
Polymath Network
$0.12590000+0.64%
DigiByte
$0.00691133+0.02%
Cartesi
$0.14701266-6.41%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02198444-1.33%
Kyber Network
$0.54897461-2.67%
iExec RLC
$1.36-1.26%
Syscoin
$0.13291916-1.49%
Nervos Network
$0.00284064-3.06%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000017-0.84%
Nano
$0.69876499+1.21%
MetisDAO
$20.67-0.22%
OMG Network
$0.63729599-4.26%
SPACE ID
$0.29474740-6.92%
Numeraire
$13.07-1.21%
Steem
$0.17893611-0.32%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.26-1.33%
Dent
$0.00078202-2.63%
Chromia
$0.12942108-3.52%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00173756+1.39%
Secret
$0.33750977-1.83%
Civic
$0.08331527+0.47%
WINkLink
$0.00006720-1.71%
NKN
$0.09660769-2.68%
Ren
$0.06209252-4.10%
MOBOX
$0.30720571-0.62%
Bifrost
$0.04844836+2.57%
COTI
$0.05012892-1.44%
Keep Network
$0.10965020-4.06%
Request
$0.07738231-0.51%
Bancor
$0.38626354-0.73%
Spell Token
$0.00047060-1.62%
Sun Token
$0.00569825-0.44%
Celsius
$0.11218999-7.54%
CEEK VR
$0.05694403-1.53%
Serum
$0.12453915+4.56%
XYO Network
$0.00366513+0.28%
Index Chain
$0.05944326-3.83%
SuperRare
$0.07045693-2.80%
WazirX
$0.09489020+0.67%
Stormx
$0.00390667-1.40%
Raydium
$0.19104374-3.42%
Moonriver
$5.77-1.83%
Saitama
$0.00088812-0.10%
RACA
$0.00011796+0.63%
Reef
$0.00172903-2.34%
Augur
$4.93-0.63%
Voyager Token
$0.13327343+0.61%
Adventure Gold
$0.50511547+8.87%
Storj
$0.27049732+0.09%
LooksRare
$0.06542261+4.83%
GAS
$2.53-0.04%
Verge
$0.00201512+22.60%
Orchid
$0.05238576+0.22%
Polkastarter
$0.31132107-1.39%
Yield Guild Games
$0.16010800+1.86%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.14266641-2.38%
Kishu Inu
$0.000000008.76%
Enzyme
$17.58-1.74%
Quickswap
$52.99-7.53%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15282127+0.89%
Blue Zelle
$0.05730229-1.16%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.40-2.48%
CLV
$0.03731986+8.39%
district0x
$0.02740000+17.02%
Star Atlas
$0.00158916-1.30%
Harvest Finance
$25.05-0.67%
Stafi
$0.29377796-0.34%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00371046-8.00%
Rarible
$1.17+0.27%
Tokemak
$0.68981196-4.40%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01285787-0.30%
Quantstamp
$0.01171243+1.74%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03849020+8.23%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.25-0.42%
Pepe
$0.00000155+0.65%
Tether
$1.00+0.03%
USD Coin
$0.99984468+0.02%
Dai
$0.99961564+0.01%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Negocios

Bitfinex lanzó su plataforma peer-to-peer en Argentina, Colombia y Venezuela

Los usuarios podrán comprar y vender bitcoin, ether, USDT, EURT y XAUT.

By Andrés Engler
AccessTimeIconJun 27, 2023 at 6:22 p.m. UTC
(Shutterstock)

(Shutterstock)

El exchange de criptomonedas Bitfinex lanzó una plataforma de trading peer-to-peer en Argentina, Colombia y Venezuela, según anunció la empresa el martes.

Read this article in English.

Según Bitfinex, los usuarios ahora pueden comprar y vender bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), tokens tether en euros (EURT) y dólares estadounidenses (USDT), y tether gold (XAUT) vinculado al precio del oro. Los clientes pueden utilizar el método de pago y la moneda nacional que prefieran, agregó la empresa.

En mayo, Bitfinex realizó una inversión no revelada en el exchange de criptomonedas chileno OrionX con el objetivo de expandir su presencia en América Latina, mientras que Tether —el emisor de la stablecoin USDT— invirtió en una instalación de producción de energía y minería de bitcoin sostenible en Uruguay.

Sigue a CoinDesk en Español.

En mayo de 2022, Tether había lanzado su token MXNT vinculado al peso mexicano en lo que fue su primera incursión en el mercado latinoamericano.

Artículo editado por Rosie Perper y traducido por Natalia Paulovsky.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Andrés Engler

Andrés Engler is a CoinDesk editor based in Argentina, where he covers the Latin American crypto ecosystem. He holds BTC and ETH.

Follow @andresengler on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.