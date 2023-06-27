Bitfinex lanzó su plataforma peer-to-peer en Argentina, Colombia y Venezuela
Los usuarios podrán comprar y vender bitcoin, ether, USDT, EURT y XAUT.
El exchange de criptomonedas Bitfinex lanzó una plataforma de trading peer-to-peer en Argentina, Colombia y Venezuela, según anunció la empresa el martes.
Según Bitfinex, los usuarios ahora pueden comprar y vender bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), tokens tether en euros (EURT) y dólares estadounidenses (USDT), y tether gold (XAUT) vinculado al precio del oro. Los clientes pueden utilizar el método de pago y la moneda nacional que prefieran, agregó la empresa.
En mayo, Bitfinex realizó una inversión no revelada en el exchange de criptomonedas chileno OrionX con el objetivo de expandir su presencia en América Latina, mientras que Tether —el emisor de la stablecoin USDT— invirtió en una instalación de producción de energía y minería de bitcoin sostenible en Uruguay.
En mayo de 2022, Tether había lanzado su token MXNT vinculado al peso mexicano en lo que fue su primera incursión en el mercado latinoamericano.
Artículo editado por Rosie Perper y traducido por Natalia Paulovsky.
